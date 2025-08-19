The Hands-Off Method That Makes Caramelized Onions Easy To Prep In Bulk

Caramelized onions are a versatile ingredient that adds deep umami flavor to any dish. Unlike their raw counterpart, which adds a pungent zing. While both are delicious, caramelized onions can take considerable time and effort. Instead of standing over your stove for hours, the perfect hands-off method can be achieved using a tool that has many great applications: a slow-cooker.

Simply add onions to your slow cooker, and let them sweat for 8 to 10 hours. No need to constantly watch or babysit, a stir here and there whenever you find yourself in your kitchen will suffice. This method also allows you to cook a large amount of onions down into a sweet, jam-like ingredient that can be used to top burgers, make French onion soup, provide flavor to an umami-packed dip, or even to eat by the spoonful. Just like when making caramel, you can always add a splash of water in the beginning for a more even brown color and to prevent it from burning. Caramelized onions also freeze extraordinarily well, which makes them a great ingredient to prep in advance.