Caramelize Onions For An Elevated, Umami-Packed Dip

Caramelized onions are the secret ingredient for a dip packed with so much umami that you'll never buy a tub of the store-bought version ever again. The key is to let the sliced onions cook slowly, which allows the sugars to break down, giving them a sweet flavor and a softer texture. For our recipe, we use a combination of shallots and yellow onions for the perfect blend of flavors.

"Sweet onions like Vidalia or red onions can also work well, but they might change the flavor profile," says Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe, who we have to thank for this delicious caramelized onion dip. "It's the perfect appetizer to share. It's so much better than the recipes using seasoning packets for flavoring."

You'll mix those mouth-watering, caramelized yellow onions and shallots with a few other ingredients, including crème fraîche, mascarpone cheese, Worcestershire sauce, fresh chives, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Instead of the sour cream and cream cheese that you might expect in an onion dip, a mix of crème fraîche and mascarpone cheese "creates a luxurious and creamy base," says Murphy-Lowe.