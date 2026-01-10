7 Store-Bought Vegetable Broths, Ranked

At least three or four nights a week, vegetable broth is a crucial ingredient for my family's dinners. That's especially true during the winter, when we can't get enough of soups, stews, and casseroles. As a vegetarian (and mostly vegan) family, we've tried many vegetable broths over the years, learning — by trial and error — which ones are too salty and which ones are too bland. Since a high-quality vegetable broth can be the difference between a good and a stellar meal, I decided to test a handful of the most popular brands.

Whether you're preparing a homemade vegetarian soup or hoping to caramelize onions without setting off the fire alarm, vegetable broth should always be on hand. Though sometimes used interchangeably, broth and stock are two different ingredients. Notably, vegetable broth is seasoned and simmered for a shorter duration than vegetable stock and can be feasibly enjoyed on its own, so I've chosen to only test vegetable broths for this article.

I tasted each of these vegetable broths to get a clearer picture of each one's pros and cons. I then ranked each product according to its flavors, favoring those with less reliance on salt and more emphasis on the various sweet, savory, and umami notes of real vegetables. I slightly warmed each broth before sipping it plain, allowing me to closely observe the flavors at play. Without further ado, here is my ranking of seven vegetable broths available at stores.