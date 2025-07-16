Give Your Veggie Broth A Beef-Like Flavor With This Umami Ingredient

Veggie broth is a kitchen staple, providing the ideal purpose for using up all of your scraps and adding flavor to anything from rice to sauces, soups, and stews. Substituted in anything you'd usually add chicken or beef broth to, it is also a key ingredient for vegan and vegetarian-izing any recipe that typically calls for its animal-derived counterpart. But while it does deliver functionally at as a substitute in any recipe, there is one flavor element that beef and chicken broths contain that most veggie broths do not — and that's the infamous fifth taste known as umami.

Savory, earthy, rich, deep, and otherwise described as "meaty," umami is most associated with animal proteins due to the natural glutamate content within them. However, it can also be found in fermented foods such as miso paste and soy sauce, seaweeds such as kombu and dulse, and certain vegetables. Any of these ingredients can be added to your veggie broth, giving a distinguishable dimension of umami flavor. But if you want to get the most umami, beef-like flavor out of your veggie broth, you really only need to reach for one ingredient: mushrooms.

Like animal proteins, mushrooms contain a high amount of natural glutamate — the compound responsible for umami flavors in foods. This fact alone makes mushrooms a go-to substitute for everything from the steak in your carne asada tacos to the beef in your meatloaf. That goes for your veggie broth, too.