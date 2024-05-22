Here's How Long Better Than Bouillon Lasts After Opening
Better Than Bouillon makes a flavorful addition to soups, stews, and more. Whether you use it as a flavor booster, an alternative to bouillon cubes and broth, or a rub for meat before grilling, this concentrate stretches far and is highly versatile for adding oomph to your favorite dishes. Luckily, Better Than Bouillon has a shelf life of two years, so you don't need to worry about it going bad any time soon.
In addition to basic bases such as roasted chicken, beef, and vegetable, Better Than Bouillon comes in a range of additional options like garlic and turkey, meaning you might have a few different jars on hand. Once opened, these products need to be refrigerated. The expiration date is accurate whether a jar is opened or not, so you can always check the date on the lid and know whether it's still good. While some cooks may claim they use it after the expiration date has past, it's a good idea to toss the jar if it is out of date.
How to tell if Better than Bouillon has gone bad
Better Than Bouillon is a concentrated base of meat or vegetables. Thanks to the high salt content in the product, you probably won't encounter a jar that is obviously spoiled. Salt is a natural preservative that stops the growth of microorganisms, and even the low-sodium versions have enough salt to do the job. Provided you store it properly, your jar will last until the expiration date — that means refrigerating it after opening.
This concentrate is made with real meat and vegetables, so you can expect to see changes to the color and texture. For example, over time it may darken in color, which is normal. You may also find that it dries out a bit after being in the refrigerator for a while, but that doesn't mean it's bad. Bottom line? Using it before the expiration date is your best bet for ensuring your Better Than Bouillon is safe and has retained its high quality.
If you forget to refrigerate a jar after opening, if it's past the date printed on the lid, or if you have any concerns about the product, you should toss it. Until then, why not get creative with the concentrate? Consider using a teaspoon to jazz up your mashed potatoes or elevate your favorite meatballs.