Here's How Long Better Than Bouillon Lasts After Opening

Better Than Bouillon is a concentrated base of meat or vegetables. Thanks to the high salt content in the product, you probably won't encounter a jar that is obviously spoiled. Salt is a natural preservative that stops the growth of microorganisms, and even the low-sodium versions have enough salt to do the job. Provided you store it properly, your jar will last until the expiration date — that means refrigerating it after opening.

This concentrate is made with real meat and vegetables, so you can expect to see changes to the color and texture. For example, over time it may darken in color, which is normal. You may also find that it dries out a bit after being in the refrigerator for a while, but that doesn't mean it's bad. Bottom line? Using it before the expiration date is your best bet for ensuring your Better Than Bouillon is safe and has retained its high quality.

If you forget to refrigerate a jar after opening, if it's past the date printed on the lid, or if you have any concerns about the product, you should toss it. Until then, why not get creative with the concentrate? Consider using a teaspoon to jazz up your mashed potatoes or elevate your favorite meatballs.