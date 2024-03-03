Upgrade Mashed Potatoes With A Savory Store-Bought Bouillon

Bouillon is commonly purchased at the grocery store in the form of cubes or powders. They're relatively cheap and have a long shelf life, so the box already in your cabinet should work. To incorporate bouillon in your mashed potatoes, dissolve one cube or two tablespoons of powder for every three pounds of potatoes. There are also bouillon pastes, like the brand Better Than Bouillon. To use a paste in mashed potatoes, one teaspoon is enough for two to three pounds.

No matter what type of bouillon variety you choose, there are a couple of ways to use them in mashed potatoes. First, boil the potatoes in the water with the bouillon to infuse them with flavor from the start. Perhaps a more common technique is to dissolve the bouillon in a tablespoon of water or milk, then add it to the cooked potatoes along with the other ingredients like butter and seasonings, then mash, and serve. Or if you're using the paste, just mix it in directly out of the jar with the other ingredients then mash.

Try bouillon with your family's recipe, to amp up Tasting Table's creamy garlic mashed red potatoes, or to upgrade pre-made spuds from the grocery store.