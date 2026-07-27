15 Aldi Picnic Must-Grabs Under $10

Bring out the gingham cloths and wicker baskets; it's time to head to the park, enjoy the beautiful weather, and picnic your heart out! There is something so intimate about laying out in the sun, snacking on cheese, crackers, and light bites, and soaking in the season with good company. However, a picnic is only as good as the food served, so you'll want to stock up on some great items before you send the "Picnic??" text in the group chat.

Planning your picnic menu doesn't have to be complicated — especially when you can skip bulky and complicated picnic dishes and serve these Aldi items instead. The grocer offers plenty of affordable, perfectly portioned, and most important of all, tasty items that are worth serving at your outdoor luncheon. As an avid Aldi shopper, I wanted to assemble a list of some of my picnicking staples (all of which I have personally tried and loved) to give you some inspiration. Each of these items comes in at under $10 and are bound to please any person you invite to your soirée in the park.