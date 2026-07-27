15 Aldi Picnic Must-Grabs Under $10
Bring out the gingham cloths and wicker baskets; it's time to head to the park, enjoy the beautiful weather, and picnic your heart out! There is something so intimate about laying out in the sun, snacking on cheese, crackers, and light bites, and soaking in the season with good company. However, a picnic is only as good as the food served, so you'll want to stock up on some great items before you send the "Picnic??" text in the group chat.
Planning your picnic menu doesn't have to be complicated — especially when you can skip bulky and complicated picnic dishes and serve these Aldi items instead. The grocer offers plenty of affordable, perfectly portioned, and most important of all, tasty items that are worth serving at your outdoor luncheon. As an avid Aldi shopper, I wanted to assemble a list of some of my picnicking staples (all of which I have personally tried and loved) to give you some inspiration. Each of these items comes in at under $10 and are bound to please any person you invite to your soirée in the park.
Savoritz Pretzel Cracker Sea Salt
Don't blame me if you eat the entire box of bite-sized pretzel crackers before your picnic has even started. They're crunchy, pretzel-adjacent, and more structurally sound than other crackers, making them a great choice for dipping and eating with cheese.
Purchase the Savoritz Pretzel Crackers for $3.29.
Happy Farms Gouda Cracker Cuts
No one wants to be slicing cheese for a picnic, which is where these pre-cut cracker cuts come in handy. Aldi gouda is surprisingly high quality for a grocery-store cheese, and the fact that it comes in a resealable plastic container makes all the difference.
Purchase the Happy Farms Gouda Cracker Cuts for $3.09.
Berryhill Pineapple Jalapeño Jelly
If you're serving a soft cheese, you're going to want to add a container of this spicy-sweet jelly to your Aldi cart. It's bold, yet approachable, and perfect for eating on crackers or with charcuterie. I don't like pineapple myself, yet I don't mind the tart notes of this spread at all.
Purchase the Berryhill Pineapple Jalapeño Jelly for $3.29.
Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip
I can never say no to one of Aldi's unique dips, including this rendition inspired by my favorite American-Chinese appetizer. Its crabby flavor and richness are readily apparent, and though it needs to be kept cold at your picnic, you still won't regret adding it to your cart.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip for $3.29.
Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips
The price and flavor of these kettle chips are, in short, unbeatable. They were my top-ranked choice when I tried and ranked Aldi's chips, and they remain a favorite of mine for picnics, general snacking, and beyond.
Purchase the Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips for $1.89.
Appleton Farms Bite Size Original Salami
I don't have any bad things to say about this Appleton Farms salami. The pieces are quarter-sized, making them ideal for light snacking. Their flavor is perfectly salty and fatty, and you'd be hard-pressed not to like them, especially when paired with your favorite Aldi cheese.
Purchase the Appleton Farms Bite Size Original Salami for $6.95.
Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip
If there is one Aldi dip that you need to fill your fridge with while it's still around, it's this one. It's like toum and whipped feta dip fell in love, and it's one of my absolute favorite products that Aldi sells. Pair it with the aforementioned pretzel crackers.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip for $3.09.
Bake Shop Kitchen Sink Cookies
No one will complain if you bring a clamshell container of these kitchen sink cookies to your next picnic. Each bite is studded with chocolate, pretzels, peanut butter, and coconut, making them as unique as they are tasty.
Purchase the Bake Shop Kitchen Sink Cookies for $4.75.
Park Street Deli Dill Veggie Dip
If you're planning on serving crudités at your next picnic, add a 14-ounce (read: massive) container of this dill dip to your cart. It has the perfect balance of richness and herbiness, making it a good fit for everything from crackers to sliced celery and carrots.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Dill Veggie Dip for $4.39.
Park Street Deli Taboule Salad
When we sent our taster to try Aldi's deli salads, they ranked this one as their top pick — and I happen to agree with them. It's light and fresh in a way that most deli salads aren't, and it would be easy to serve at a picnic alongside hearty sandwiches.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Taboule Salad for $2.69.
Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad
If you're feeding plant-based eaters at your picnic, this chickpea salad is a good side dish to pick up. It's the perfect medley of sweet and protein-rich thanks to ingredients like cranberries, carrots, and bell pepper, as well as its light, zesty dressing. I just wish the portion size were a bit bigger.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad for $2.65.
Southern Grove Dried Mediterranean Apricots
One of my best tips for building a great charcuterie board? Add dried fruit as a palate cleanser. These apricots are an approachable and not overly sweet option. They're great for picnics, too, because they don't require refrigeration.
Purchase the Southern Grove Dried Mediterranean Apricots for $4.19.
Southern Grove Tranquility Trail Mix
I've tried all of Aldi's permanent lineup of trail mixes, and the Tranquility Trail Mix — with almonds, cranberries, dark chocolate, raisins, and walnuts — sticks out every time. While the chocolate may get melty if you're eating it at a picnic, the blend of fresh nuts and sweet elements makes it a great addition to any spread.
Purchase the Southern Grove Tranquility Trail Mix for $5.39.
Benton's Hazelnut Biscuits
If you love Nutella (or any brand of chocolate hazelnut spread), you need to add these cookies to your cart. They're buttery and shortbread-like, which is the perfect pairing for the ample creamy filling in the center. Just don't blame me if you eat the whole bag before even planning your picnic.
Purchase Benton's Hazelnut Biscuits for $2.45.
Park Street Deli Lobster Roll Dip
A lobster roll — but make it portable. This unique dip is not a permanent find, but it's so good that it should be. Pair it with crispy kettle chips or sliced celery for a picnic-worthy, coastal-inspired bite.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Lobster Roll Dip for $3.29.