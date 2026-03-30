Skip The Complicated And Bulky Dishes For An Easier Picnic
The only thing better than temperatures warming up and having winter in our rear-view mirror is the start of picnic season. People start pulling out their favorite swanky picnic baskets, picking up refreshing bottles of wine, and packing their gingham blankets to head out to their favorite park or beach and enjoy the weather with good company. Packing food is a good idea, depending on how long you'll be out in the sunshine, but there are some foods that are better for this occasion than others.
Namely, you'll want to avoid picnicking with large, bulky food items. For one, you'll want things that can fit in a picnic basket so you don't have to awkwardly schlep coolers, baskets, wine bottles, and more to the beach. Items that have a complicated setup process — like a salad that needs to be assembled or a whole cake that needs to be cut and served — require extra supplies, steps, and attention before you can plop down and revel in the moment. Instead, the perfect picnic spread is composed of small, finger-sized, and easy-to-eat bites that can be safely stored to prevent foodborne illness, so your picnic attendees can enjoy with little fanfare.
The best recipes to make for your picnic
If you are looking for inspiration for recipes to prepare for your picnic, you've come to the right place. Picnic fare is usually heavy on the fresh ingredients (though we won't discount eating takeout pizza on the beach), which is why charcuterie, fresh fruit, and light finger foods are popular. Charcuterie sandwiches are one of the best options; pick up a pre-made charcuterie platter, slice your bread or supply sturdy crackers, and you'll have customizable mini sandwiches within minutes. You can also shop the pre-made food aisle at your local grocery store to find pre-chopped fruit (like watermelon). Dips are another excellent item to serve at your picnic because guests can dive into them easily with crackers; there's no need to prep anything ahead of time.
Of course, desserts deserve an invite to your picnic, too. Instead of packing foods that come in massive, heavy trays, pop some cookies or brownies into a resealable bag and call it a day. This is one occasion where presentation doesn't always trump flavor, and you'll appreciate that you don't have dishes on your to-do list at the end of your picnic.