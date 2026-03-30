Skip The Complicated And Bulky Dishes For An Easier Picnic

The only thing better than temperatures warming up and having winter in our rear-view mirror is the start of picnic season. People start pulling out their favorite swanky picnic baskets, picking up refreshing bottles of wine, and packing their gingham blankets to head out to their favorite park or beach and enjoy the weather with good company. Packing food is a good idea, depending on how long you'll be out in the sunshine, but there are some foods that are better for this occasion than others.

Namely, you'll want to avoid picnicking with large, bulky food items. For one, you'll want things that can fit in a picnic basket so you don't have to awkwardly schlep coolers, baskets, wine bottles, and more to the beach. Items that have a complicated setup process — like a salad that needs to be assembled or a whole cake that needs to be cut and served — require extra supplies, steps, and attention before you can plop down and revel in the moment. Instead, the perfect picnic spread is composed of small, finger-sized, and easy-to-eat bites that can be safely stored to prevent foodborne illness, so your picnic attendees can enjoy with little fanfare.