Why Charcuterie Sandwiches Are Perfect For Your Next Picnic

Charcuterie boards are interactive and edible choose-your-own adventures. Not only can you construct the board based on your (and your guests') preferences by constructing a plant-based board, a kid-approved rendition, or a keto-friendly one stacked with cheese and meat galore, but you can also play with different heights, arrangements, and colors to create a selection that looks as good as it tastes. Creating one is just as much of an art as it is an exploration into culinary creativity.

While you may have already mastered everything you need to know about assembling a charcuterie board, you may have one lingering question: What the heck do you do with all those leftovers? Snacking boards aren't cheap, especially if you're investing in premium meats, pricey spreads, and fancy cheeses, so you'll want to put all of your leftovers to good use. The easiest way to do so, without requiring any additional ingredients (in most cases), is to make sandwiches out of the scraps.

Charcuterie boards are often filled with standard sandwich ingredients — spreads like hummus and jam, pickled veggies, cheese, meat, and bread or crackers. You can purchase a pre-made charcuterie board and take it with you to a picnic; once you arrive, crack open a bottle of wine and tuck your favorite snacking bites between pieces of baguette or crostini slices. Or, after all of your guests have descended on your board like vultures, enjoy a post-event snack with a hodgepodge of meats and cheese.