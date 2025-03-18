12 Best Picnic Basket Sets, According To Customer Reviews

Whether you're planning a picnic in the park or want to bring a tasty meal down to the beach, you might want to take a look at the Inno Stage picnic basket set. It features an insulated cooler compartment to help you keep food cool — allowing you to follow that crucial food safety rule of not leaving perishables out for too long. The insulated compartment sits inside a durable and attractive wicker basket. This picnic basket set also includes a picnic blanket, stainless steel cutlery, dinner plates, napkins, wine glasses, salt and pepper shakers, and a bottle opener. It is available in two service sizes, for two or four people. You can also choose between a blue and white or red and white striped pattern for the picnic blanket, napkins, and basket liner.

Most customers who purchased this set are glad they decided to give it a try. Several praise the capacity of the basket and how much food it can hold. Others highlight the overall quality of the set in their write-ups. However, a few customers were not as impressed with the plates that are included, sharing that they are made from a thin and flimsy plastic material.

Purchase the Inno Stage picnic basket set on Amazon from $49.95