I Tried 15 Aldi Deli Salads – And This Is The One I'll Have At Every Cookout

While you want people to be talking about the salad you brought or offered at a cookout, you don't want all that talk to be bad. Luckily, Aldi carries several deli salads that can be good solutions if you don't have the time to cook, as well as some that I'd never recommend.

Between the Park Street Deli and Aldi brands, there are a few salad categories available: chicken salads, potato salads, pasta salads, bean salads, and Mediterranean-inspired salads. While I'm a frequent Aldi shopper, I'd never tried these, which is why I wanted to buy every deli salad that my local store had, try them, and analyze their flavor and texture.

I learned a few things from trying all the deli salads at Aldi. First of all, the best ones are the ones that come in multiple sizes and seem to be popular among customers. Secondly, I learned that there's one brand I will never touch again, while the other brand is a good bet no matter which salad you pick. Read on to learn which ones are good, which ones are bad, and which one is my pick for bringing to cookouts in the future.