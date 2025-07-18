8 Store-Bought Potato Salads, Ranked
Potato salad is interwoven into German and American cuisines and has dozens of variations around the world. There are the mustard-heavy variations, ones doused in dill, and others that are better eaten warm than served cold. Everyone seems to have their own favorite potato salad recipe, whether it was passed down through generations or adapted with fun, modern twists. It's one of those deceptively simple dishes that is easier to master than it is to ruin, but after giving several different store-bought potato salads a try and ranking them from worst to best, I can confidently beg to differ. At its best, potato salad is creamy but not soupy, tangy but not sour, balanced, and made with properly cooked potatoes that still have some bite. What brands most often get wrong most is the seemingly simple task of boiling potatoes, as they usually end up too soft or too firm.
There are dozens of different styles of potato salad, but I focused on the most conventional options, often listed as "classic potato salad" or something along those lines. These are the kind of potato salads you'll find at the potluck table, and I found brands overall weren't looking to reinvent the potato wheel. While some of the best-looking options were shockingly bland or weirdly sweet, a few delivered the exact nostalgic comfort I was looking for — just in a plastic tub. My taste test yielded a few new favorites, a few that I may buy on sale and workshop in the kitchen, and some I'll never look at again.
8. Whole Foods Red Bliss potato salad
Some may assume this red-skin potato salad has an unfair advantage as it's made fresh in the Whole Foods deli, but it was actually my least favorite of the bunch. It looks the part, with textured potato skins, chunks of scallions, and bits of onion, but it's seriously lacking in flavor. The texture is manageable, with tender yet firm potatoes and the right amount of mayonnaise, but the pros pretty much stop there. Despite having actual bits of aromatics, which is more than can be said for other potato salads that ranked higher, it's practically devoid of taste. The ingredient list includes apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard, but none of that zing translates into the salad.
Sour cream is another unexpected ingredient, which did contribute to a creamy consistency, but it came through more like a thin yogurt and overall fell flat. This potato salad was missing a lot — most of all was salt. It's so under-seasoned that I had to double-check the label fearing I had grabbed a low- or reduced-sodium version, but no. Considering Whole Foods' premium prices (and reputation), my expectations were higher.
7. Trader Joe's potato salad
I can usually count on good ol' Trader Joe's to deliver a great product at a great price — but this potato salad let me down. The texture of the potatoes was chewy and somehow dry, and it lacked seasoning. It was cheap and had a more generous portion size than Whole Foods, which made me think I had found a new barbecue flavor, but it just didn't follow through on flavor.
It seemed promising at first, but even diced hard-boiled eggs and horseradish couldn't save this recipe. The slightly yellow hue hints at mustard, which the ingredients confirm, but the flavor is lost just like it was with the other bold ingredients. Any points the potatoes get for being an ideal size and shape was negated by their rubbery and mealy texture. The dressing is bland and lacks the necessary acidity, seasoning, or tang that would bring the whole dish together. Even the color is uninviting — a pale, washed-out yellow with no visible texture. Sadly, Trader Joe's didn't make the cut this time.
6. Aldi steakhouse potato salad
This steakhouse potato salad from Aldi had a moment, as have many of the store's other products. Shoppers raved about its homemade quality and shockingly low price tag. I really wanted to love this one, but the fanfare may have set my expectations too high. This is the only potato salad on this list that includes bacon, which is usually my weakness, but I couldn't get past the unbearable sweetness. I'm not against a little sugar in my potato salad, but I'd rather go the acidic route rather than the sweet one, and Aldi only seems to focus on the latter.
Before the sugary aftertaste became apparent, I was ready to rank this potato salad near the top. The candy-like flavor is unfortunate because the texture is all there. The potatoes are cooked perfectly, arguably the best of all these salads, and the shreds of red skin, onion, and bacon all make for the ideal crunch. If you like a sweeter potato salad, which many do, then this Aldi steakhouse version might be your winner, but for everyone else — brace yourself.
5. Wegmans potato salad
This Wegmans potato salad falls somewhere in the middle. It's not offensive, but it's nothing special. It's received subpar reviews, with many noting its watery nature, which is definitely its downfall. The dressing, made with mayonnaise but, surprisingly, no mustard, tends to separate, leaving behind an off-putting soupy layer in the container. It's also rather bland. I couldn't detect any spices, not even salt, which, along with some citrus, would have really brightened things up.
It's not actively bad; it just feels incomplete — like a base recipe waiting for its finishing touches. That being said, the potatoes are cooked evenly and cut into perfect cubes. There's some welcome crunch from diced celery, which I was surprised not to see more of. Despite being a bit too thin, the mayo-based dressing was smooth. To its credit, the Wegmans potato salad is versatile. If you're the kind of person who likes to doctor things up at home, this is a decent, semi-blank canvas. A sprinkle of black pepper, some fresh dill or chives, and a pinch of salt could go a long way.
4. Sally Sherman classic potato salad
This potato salad keeps it as classic as possible. Sally Sherman doesn't mess with anything – there's no celery, eggs, or pop of color at all. The brand is dedicated to the one and only Hellmann's mayonnaise, which might be the secret to its subtle tangy flavor. It tastes exactly like what you would plop next to your cheeseburger at a barbecue, proving that sometimes, simple is just better. The potatoes are soft but not mushy, which gives the salad structure, and the Hellmann's dressing has just enough tang from the vinegar to cut through the richness.
It's a little sweet, but nothing like Aldi's sugar bomb. Potato salad is a total comfort food, and Sally Sherman's is true to the nostalgic recipe many Americans may hold dear. While I appreciate the straightforward approach, a little sprinkle of scallion or diced celery doesn't feel too imposing or "modern." A bit of crunch goes a long way, and it would really add to the otherwise impressive consistency.
3. Market Pantry classic potato salad
I'm constantly surprised by Target's in-house brands. In a previous review, I ranked its Good & Gather beef stock as the best — which came as a shock. This Market Pantry classic potato salad is just that: classic. The dressing has more of a whipped consistency compared to the others, but still clings to chunks of white potato, which are evenly cooked and have a nice texture.
Finally, we have a potato salad that's more mustard-forward. In my opinion, that zestiness is what makes or breaks a potato salad, and Target isn't stingy with it. The classic potato salad is packed with chopped hard-boiled eggs, celery, onion, and, the highlight, sweet pickle relish. It's definitely on the sweeter side, but not distractingly so. The sweetness complements the mustard rather than competes with it, and the result is a potato salad with real personality. For a budget-friendly store brand, this is a standout. Market Pantry's potato salad is more affordable than Whole Foods' and ten times better.
2. Reser's red-skin potato salad
Reser's is one of the most widely available potato salads out there, and after tasting it, it's easy to see why. This red-skinned version hits nearly every note a classic potato salad should hit. The texture is creamy without being gloppy, complete with tender red potatoes that hold their shape. The dressing is thick but not overwhelming, with onions and a medley of herbs you can see.
There's a bold, vinegary tang to balance out the richness of the mayo, and the seasoning is well-balanced. Parsley and dill decorate the potatoes, adding a little freshness and depth, while the onion adds that much-needed snap. The only real knock is that the texture may feel a little heavy if you don't portion it carefully, but that's easy to manipulate, and the solid flavor makes up for the extra focus when plating.
1. Häns Kissle potato salad
Häns Kissle may not be a huge household name, but its potato salad deserves high praise. If you're looking for a classic, comforting potato salad, this one gets it all right. The potatoes are perfectly cooked — hearty chunks that are soft without falling apart. The mayo-based dressing is creamy but not soupy at all, and it clings to each bite without overwhelming it. One of the things that sends this potato salad to the top is incredibly simple: black pepper. It's shocking how underutilized black pepper was in all of the other potato salads. Häns Kissle's salad is heavily sprinkled with cracked black pepper, and I'm here for it.
The salad is incredibly simple and doesn't include anything particularly fancy, but the flavor is still perfectly balanced. There's a gentle sweetness, but it's kept in check by the apple cider vinegar tang and proper seasoning. There's no mustard, which might disappoint some, but the salad is so well-balanced that it surprisingly doesn't need it — I promise. Every bite tastes thoughtful and nostalgic, like a cherished family recipe. It's rich, savory, and genuinely tastes homemade. Häns Kissle isn't flashy, but it respects what potato salad is supposed to be.
Methodology
When selecting these store-bought potato salads, I considered availability, cost, and accessibility, and limited myself to easy-to-find brands. While many brands offered a variety of styles, I only focused on classic mayonnaise-based potato salads.
The best ones had perfectly cooked chunks of potato and a dressing that toed the line between creamy and tangy. The lowest-ranked potato salads lacked flavor, were overly dressed, and often featured poorly cooked potatoes that either turned to mush or provided the wrong kind of chew.