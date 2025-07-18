8 Store-Bought Potato Salads, Ranked

Potato salad is interwoven into German and American cuisines and has dozens of variations around the world. There are the mustard-heavy variations, ones doused in dill, and others that are better eaten warm than served cold. Everyone seems to have their own favorite potato salad recipe, whether it was passed down through generations or adapted with fun, modern twists. It's one of those deceptively simple dishes that is easier to master than it is to ruin, but after giving several different store-bought potato salads a try and ranking them from worst to best, I can confidently beg to differ. At its best, potato salad is creamy but not soupy, tangy but not sour, balanced, and made with properly cooked potatoes that still have some bite. What brands most often get wrong most is the seemingly simple task of boiling potatoes, as they usually end up too soft or too firm.

There are dozens of different styles of potato salad, but I focused on the most conventional options, often listed as "classic potato salad" or something along those lines. These are the kind of potato salads you'll find at the potluck table, and I found brands overall weren't looking to reinvent the potato wheel. While some of the best-looking options were shockingly bland or weirdly sweet, a few delivered the exact nostalgic comfort I was looking for — just in a plastic tub. My taste test yielded a few new favorites, a few that I may buy on sale and workshop in the kitchen, and some I'll never look at again.