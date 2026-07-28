Not Herb Crusted: Texas Roadhouse's Best Chicken Dinner Has Steak-Inspired Toppings

Texas Roadhouse is a budget-friendly steakhouse, but there are plenty of options to order that aren't steak. So if red meat isn't what you're craving, you can peruse the chicken dinner menu instead. We sampled five chicken dinner meals, ranking each one on the taste and texture of the chicken. And Texas Roadhouse's best chicken dinner is the smothered chicken, which features steak-inspired toppings like fried onions and mushrooms.

While the herb crusted chicken came in second place, it was miles behind the much more complex and flavorful smothered chicken. The chicken itself had a smoky, grilled flavor and a succulent, tender, and moist interior. But what really made it stand out from the herb crusted chicken was the wealth of toppings and sauces. The mushrooms were decadently meaty and chewy, and along with the grilled onions, added a pleasant saltiness to the dish.

The meal comes with your choice of either white or brown gravy or melted cheese to go on top of your chicken. Our server kindly let us have both gravy and melted cheese for the ultimate creamy, gooey, saucy bite. The wealth of veggies piled on top of the chicken brought more texture and heartiness to the protein while also making it a more well-rounded meal. In fact, the inclusion of the mushrooms and onions almost made it feel like we were getting three sides instead of the standard two sides that come with the chicken dinner. We aren't the only ones who love this meal; the internet has a lot more to say about the smothered chicken.