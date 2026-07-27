This Classic Cafe Chain Is Probably The Next To Go Out Of Business, Predicts Redditors

Stores and restaurants going out of business is a very normal thing. Changes in consumer preferences, supply chain issues, and dire financial restraints are all causes for this phenomenon — and rarely does it happen overnight. As such, customers are seemingly always on the lookout for chains that aren't doing well and hedging bets for which ones will go out of business next.

On one Reddit thread, users pointed to one chain in particular as being next to go: Panera Bread. When posed the question of which fast food restaurant will be next to go, one comment mentioning the cafe chain received a whopping 15,000 upvotes at the time of writing, and another racked up 21,000. Subsequent comments point to several different causes for this, though most of them center around rising prices with stable (if not downgrades) in quality. "They wanted like $9 for a cup of soup. A cup of soup that probably was warmed in a sealed plastic bag that was thawed from frozen," said one Reddit user. Another confirmed, "Yep, not a single thing is made on site at a Panera anymore. Ridiculous considering you can still have long wait times."