Panera Used To Feel Upscale — Now Customers Compare It To Fast Food

Whether you stop by daily for a coffee and a bagel or you visit once in a while for a You-Pick-Two, you can agree that Panera Bread has changed a lot. From its modern redesign and branding to the overall portions and quality of food, customers are nostalgic for the days of old-school Panera, which was generally considered an upscale, fast-casual chain. These days, though, it's seen as an average fast food joint with high prices, rather than a comforting, community-oriented place to share a meal.

If you were lucky enough to have eaten at the very first Panera Bread, you likely ate a slice of bread or a pastry that was fully baked in-house. Bread has always been central to the chain's name, and in-house, scratch-made bread was a core facet of the Panera brand. Nowadays, however, the bread and pastries are never made from scratch. Instead, the bakery receives shipments of par-baked items that are finished off in the store.

While some employees have admitted this makes their work much easier, many customers agree it has affected the taste and overall quality of the baked goods. One Reddit user noted, "All I can say now as a customer [is that] the bagels suck now. The dough is so hard [it] makes it hard to chew." In a more somber comment, another wrote, "Fresh baked bread is one of the only things that still made Panera relevant. As a customer, this is probably the beginning of the end for me."