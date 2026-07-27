10 Breakfast Staples Kids Ate Growing Up In The '60s

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Breakfast foods have changed a lot over the years. There was a time when people started their days with dishes like coffee soup and milk toast, for example, and in the 1910s, some people even ate scrambled pork brains in the morning. Yep, we're not making that up. It was probably pretty hard to get canned brains into little Junior's mouth in the morning, but fortunately for Boomer kids, by the 1960s, the sugary breakfast cereal market was blooming.

Many kids who grew up in the 1960s started their day with lots of sugar, poured into the bowl, with plenty of milk, from a bright, colorful box covered in smiling mascots. There were other options too, of course; some were given instant breakfast shakes before school, while others had to eat oatmeal, or were treated to eggs and Spam.

Keep reading to find out some of the breakfast staples that kids ate growing up in the 1960s. Many are still on the shelves today, although plenty of people maintain they're nowhere near as good as they used to be.