The Vintage Breakfast No One Seems To Eat Anymore (And We Can See Why)

Though some classic recipes have stood the test of time, others are forgotten or left behind as new dishes and culinary inventions are discovered. Some vintage recipes are often resurrected, while some, like scrambled pork brains and eggs, remain mostly buried alongside other unfavorable aspects of the past.

We don't need to tell you why pig brains are no longer a commonly eaten staple in the U.S. Like other animal organs, brains have the sort of reputation that makes one curl their lips in disgust at the thought of eating them, similarly to liver or kidney. Before public perception shifted, though, brains were once commonly eaten in the U.S., particularly in the South. After slaughtering pigs, farmers would utilize every part of the animal, including the organs. The tender, silky brains made for a hearty breakfast that paired well with buttery eggs.

The organs are known for a creamy mouthfeel and mildly sweet taste, as well as a fatty finish. The combination of brains and eggs held steadfast in the South for years, especially during the mid-century meat shortages brought on by World War II. When the shortages ended and the high cholesterol levels of pork brains were discovered, they fell out of fashion. Still, there are plenty of Southerners who keep the tradition alive.