The Vintage Breakfast No One Seems To Eat Anymore (And We Can See Why)
Though some classic recipes have stood the test of time, others are forgotten or left behind as new dishes and culinary inventions are discovered. Some vintage recipes are often resurrected, while some, like scrambled pork brains and eggs, remain mostly buried alongside other unfavorable aspects of the past.
We don't need to tell you why pig brains are no longer a commonly eaten staple in the U.S. Like other animal organs, brains have the sort of reputation that makes one curl their lips in disgust at the thought of eating them, similarly to liver or kidney. Before public perception shifted, though, brains were once commonly eaten in the U.S., particularly in the South. After slaughtering pigs, farmers would utilize every part of the animal, including the organs. The tender, silky brains made for a hearty breakfast that paired well with buttery eggs.
The organs are known for a creamy mouthfeel and mildly sweet taste, as well as a fatty finish. The combination of brains and eggs held steadfast in the South for years, especially during the mid-century meat shortages brought on by World War II. When the shortages ended and the high cholesterol levels of pork brains were discovered, they fell out of fashion. Still, there are plenty of Southerners who keep the tradition alive.
Spruce up your breakfast with scrambled brains and eggs
Once you get past the negative perceptions of eating pork brains, you'll understand why it was such a staple for years. The meat truly does have a melt-in-your-mouth texture that's delicious for breakfast, especially when elevated with the right ingredients. Rose Pork Brains with Milk Gravy are pretty much the only can of brains you can still get, and you can find them online or search for them at your local grocery store down South.
The milk gravy heightens the brains' creamy texture, and when seasoned with salt, pepper, and chili powder, they're perfect with eggs. You can eat the scrambled brains and eggs by themselves, or use some of the milk gravy to whip up some creamy country gravy. Paired with a batch of three-ingredient drop biscuits, the tender brains, buttery eggs, and fluffy biscuits and gravy are a Southern breakfast lover's dream.
Pork brains are popular in the Southern states, but if you look further down south, you'll see the region isn't the only place that enjoys the organs. Tacos de sesos, or brain tacos, are a Mexican delicacy that can easily be turned into a breakfast dish. Before heating up the brains and eggs in a skillet, brown some onions and garlic in the pan. Spoon the ingredients into a warm flour tortilla, followed by some salsa, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.