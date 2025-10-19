7 Vintage Breakfast Dishes That Are All But Forgotten

Since the late 19th century, many people have viewed breakfast as the most important meal of the day. That's actually the product of a very effective marketing campaign by Kellogg's, but we digress. We're not here to talk about the act of eating breakfast, but the type of breakfast dishes society has enjoyed over the years.

In 2025, most people start their days with, say, oatmeal, eggs, or an açaí bowl, but this hasn't always been the case. There was a time when offal was actually thought of as a normal breakfast ingredient. Yes, It's virtually unheard of in the U.S. now, but eating kidneys, brains, or tripe first thing in the morning didn't used to be seen as all that strange.

And that's not all. Having Spam with your pancakes? Also normal. Coffee in a soup bowl? Normal. You get the picture. Learn more about some of the forgotten breakfast dishes of the past below.