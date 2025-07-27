The Meat-Filled Pancakes From The '50s We'd Honestly Still Make Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot has changed since the '50s, but pancakes as a breakfast staple have persevered through the decades. And, interestingly enough, so has Spam — the polarizing canned meat that people seem to either love or hate. A 1957 Betty Crocker cookbook brought the two together in a form of Spam-filled pancakes, and even though the recipe has largely stayed in the decade it originates from, we think it's worth giving it a shot today.

The process is super simple and only calls for two ingredients — a can of Classic Spam and a Bisquick Pancake and Baking Mix (though you can use another pancake mix or a homemade one, too). Cut the Spam into thin slices and brown them in the pan only on one side. Then, flip the slices, and pour the prepared pancake mix over them. Each slice of Spam should account for one pancake. Flip to quickly bake the other side of the pancake, and you're done!

There are other variations of this recipe. For example, you could dip the Spam into pancake batter and cook it like that, similar to dunking bacon in pancake batter. Another option is to layer the ingredients onto the pan slowly, starting with pancake batter, followed by Spam, and then some more batter. The final and simplest version is to chop the Spam into small cubes and add it directly to the pancake mix.