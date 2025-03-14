The Amish Soup That's Made With The Ingredients In Your Morning Coffee
You've likely heard of minestrone, French onion, and cabbage soup. But have you ever come across Amish coffee soup? This humble meal was created by the Amish community during a period of depression-era food shortage and has a frugal ingredients list, most of which you can find in your morning coffee.
To make Amish coffee soup, warm a saucepan of milk until it almost reaches boiling point. Then remove it from the heat and stir in a teaspoon of instant coffee. Sweeten your milky coffee mixture with a dash of sugar (or any sweetener of your choice, such as honey or maple syrup), then give it a stir to dissolve the granules. To finish, break some saltine crackers or bread into a bowl and pour in the hot mixture to produce a caffeinated, carby breakfast that you can eat with a spoon. The taste is mild (imagine a very milky latte), and the consistency is soft as the crackers swell up and absorb the liquid, making it a modest brekkie with comforting family appeal.
This warming recipe is flexible and forgiving, which means you can use brewed coffee (however, instant is more convenient and you can easily add more if you prefer a stronger taste) or switch the milk for a non-dairy alternative. Instant coffee is also cheaper than using fresh beans.
Top your Amish coffee soup with butter or cottage cheese
As this dish was designed to use up or repurpose available ingredients in a frugal but delicious fashion, you'd stay much in keeping with its ethos by incorporating some extras from your pantry and fridge. For example, if available, a knob of butter was added to Amish coffee soup to lend it extra richness. This had the added benefit of boosting the fat content of the dish, which instantly increased satiety.
You could also sub some of the milk for heavy cream or serve coffee soup with eggs or a dollop of cottage cheese. Both these options are high in protein and maximize the filling qualities of this simple dish, turning it into a satisfying breakfast. If you don't want to go the savory route, consider scattering some dried fruit or nuts on top, just like you would with overnight oats. Warming spices, such as cinnamon and cardamom, can also lend this affordable meal a richer taste and aroma. As long as you use up the ingredients you already have, you won't stray from the Amish philosophy of living within your means and being resourceful in the kitchen.