The Amish Soup That's Made With The Ingredients In Your Morning Coffee

You've likely heard of minestrone, French onion, and cabbage soup. But have you ever come across Amish coffee soup? This humble meal was created by the Amish community during a period of depression-era food shortage and has a frugal ingredients list, most of which you can find in your morning coffee.

To make Amish coffee soup, warm a saucepan of milk until it almost reaches boiling point. Then remove it from the heat and stir in a teaspoon of instant coffee. Sweeten your milky coffee mixture with a dash of sugar (or any sweetener of your choice, such as honey or maple syrup), then give it a stir to dissolve the granules. To finish, break some saltine crackers or bread into a bowl and pour in the hot mixture to produce a caffeinated, carby breakfast that you can eat with a spoon. The taste is mild (imagine a very milky latte), and the consistency is soft as the crackers swell up and absorb the liquid, making it a modest brekkie with comforting family appeal.

This warming recipe is flexible and forgiving, which means you can use brewed coffee (however, instant is more convenient and you can easily add more if you prefer a stronger taste) or switch the milk for a non-dairy alternative. Instant coffee is also cheaper than using fresh beans.