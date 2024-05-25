13 Facts You Should Know About Quaker Oats

Once the German Mills American Cereal Company became Quaker Oats, the owners chose to create a visual representation of the purity and wholesomeness they hoped to project for their brand. Enter the Quaker Oats man. The image of a smiling, white-haired man is likely what comes to mind when the topic of oats comes up.

When Quaker registered their first trademark in 1877, it was described as "a figure of a man in Quaker garb." This first image was a full-body sketch of a man holding a paper that read "pure." Many might be surprised to learn the Quaker man is not a real person. Rumors have persisted for years that the figure was William Penn, the founder of Philadelphia, but the truth is far less exciting. The Wall Street Journal reports that the team at Quaker Oats simply refers to their fictional mascot as Larry.

Larry has gone through numerous glow ups since that first drawing. The first headshot we're all familiar with was created in 1956. Larry went full color in 1957. He went through a brief color-blocking phase in the seventies before his transformation to the man we're used to seeing emblazoned on our oatmeal products.