The 12 Wildest Burger King Whoppers Of All Time

For many Burger King fans, nothing beats the classic Whopper with a flame-grilled patty, pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and mayo. However, that hasn't stopped the chain from shaking up the sandwich countless times. BK has released a ton of Whopper variations over the years, and while many merely added new toppings or changed the bun, others ventured outside the cardboard burger box and surprised customers with wild twists.

To take you on a world tour of wild Whopper history, we've compiled a list of the most out-there variants to ever hit Burger King menus. One of the biggest changes to the Whopper since 1957 — the year it debuted — is that customers can now "have their way" and customize the burger using over 200,000 different tweaks, according to Burger King. The company has taken this to heart, dreaming up Whoppers with all sorts of unconventional add-ins and format changes. While several have been sold in BK's home of the United States, international markets have also debuted burgers that may look like jokes or publicity stunts, but really were available to order.

As you might imagine, these creative Whoppers found varying degrees of success, with some being delicious and others just too "different" to work. From extra-spicy burgers to strange, sweet creations and even a pizza-inspired twist, you're bound to find out something you didn't know about Whoppers on this journey through Burger King's past.