The 12 Wildest Burger King Whoppers Of All Time
For many Burger King fans, nothing beats the classic Whopper with a flame-grilled patty, pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and mayo. However, that hasn't stopped the chain from shaking up the sandwich countless times. BK has released a ton of Whopper variations over the years, and while many merely added new toppings or changed the bun, others ventured outside the cardboard burger box and surprised customers with wild twists.
To take you on a world tour of wild Whopper history, we've compiled a list of the most out-there variants to ever hit Burger King menus. One of the biggest changes to the Whopper since 1957 — the year it debuted — is that customers can now "have their way" and customize the burger using over 200,000 different tweaks, according to Burger King. The company has taken this to heart, dreaming up Whoppers with all sorts of unconventional add-ins and format changes. While several have been sold in BK's home of the United States, international markets have also debuted burgers that may look like jokes or publicity stunts, but really were available to order.
As you might imagine, these creative Whoppers found varying degrees of success, with some being delicious and others just too "different" to work. From extra-spicy burgers to strange, sweet creations and even a pizza-inspired twist, you're bound to find out something you didn't know about Whoppers on this journey through Burger King's past.
Angriest Whopper
In 2016, Burger King targeted spicy food lovers across America with the limited-time Angriest Whopper. This burger subtracted the fresh onion, pickles, and ketchup from the classic Whopper and added jalapeños, bacon, fried "angry" onion petals, a "spicy angry sauce," and American cheese, all sandwiched in a bright red, hot sauce-infused bun. Reviewers said this bold-looking Whopper was quite tasty, but actually not that spicy. Maybe "Mildly Irritated Whopper" would have been a better name.
Chocolate Whopper
Burger King Singapore may have taken sweet-and-savory a bit too far with 2021's Chocolate Whopper, with a beef patty, tomatoes, onions, and a generous dose of chocolate sauce. This sandwich debuted on April Fool's Day, but customers really could order it, and those who did found that the chocolate and beef didn't exactly mesh. Shockingly, BK released a similar burger in Thailand in 2023: the Chocolate King, with cheese, bacon, fried onions, and Hershey's chocolate sauce.
Cheetos 4-Cheese Crunch Whopper
Like your burger with a side of Cheetos? In 2017, you could have enjoyed both in one with the Cheetos 4-Cheese Crunch Whopper, released by BK in the Philippines. Piled with cheddar jalapeño-flavored crunchy Cheetos, cheddar sauce, and American, Swiss, and mozzarella cheeses, one look at this outlandish burger could give the lactose intolerant an instant stomachache. However, it did earn praise from serious cheese lovers, and still makes a lot more sense than a Chocolate Whopper.
Black Bun Whopper
Around Halloween 2015, Burger King brought a ghoulish Black Bun Whopper to menus across America. It added a pitch-black bun flavored with A1 steak sauce, American cheese, and more A1 sauce on the classic Whopper. While certainly striking, customers said it barely tasted different from the original. A similar sandwich was BK Japan's Kuro Ninja Burger, with a black bun, beef patty, hash brown, an oversized slab of bacon, and onion-garlic sauce.
Pregnancy Whoppers
For Mother's Day 2022, Burger King Germany debuted not just one, but nine of the wildest Whoppers ever: the Pregnancy Whoppers. BK conducted a survey to find the most common pregnancy cravings among expecting mothers, then simply shoved those foods right into some Whoppers. Topping combos included strawberry ice cream and fries; a fried egg and banana slices; fish sticks and applesauce; currywurst and fried herring; and even a torte-themed Whopper with layers of cake, raspberries, and cream.
Meat Beast Whoppers
Various Burger King international branches have sold "Meat Beast Whoppers" catering strictly to carnivores. Both the Philippines and Bahamas have offered a Meat Beast Whopper that added ham, pepperoni, and bacon on top of the beef, while BK Sri Lanka had a variant with pepperoni and chicken-based "bacon." Meanwhile, BK Japan once released a Garlic Meat Beast Whopper with a classic beef patty plus a pork patty, chicken breast filet, fried garlic, miso-onion sauce, and teriyaki sauce.
Green Bay Whopper
In honor of the Green Bay Packers and their fans, known as "Cheeseheads," Burger King released a Whopper just for Wisconsinites in 2018. The Green Bay Whopper added eight slices of cheese to the classic burger, and was sold for one week at select restaurants in the Green Bay area. While it doesn't scream Wisconsin pride quite like a Culver's CurderBurger, this Whopper did evoke America's Dairyland fairly well with its overload of cheesy goodness.
Whole Shrimp Whopper
Burger King is shockingly short on seafood options in the U.S., but customers in South Korea have enjoyed Whoppers loaded with shrimp and crab. One example is 2016's Whole Shrimp Whopper, which took the ketchup off the standard sandwich and added several whole shrimp and a spicy tomato sauce. Korean BK fans have also been lucky enough to try a Red Crab Whopper with a fried crab cake and Old Bay tartar sauce.
Ghost Pepper Whopper
The Halloween Ghost Pepper Whopper haunted U.S. Burger Kings in both 2022 and 2023. With an orange bun with black sesame seeds, spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese, fans enjoyed this burger more than the Black Bun Whopper, praising its bold kick of spicy heat against a backdrop of smoky, savory flavors. Some customers even beg the chain to bring this Whopper back every time spooky season rolls around.
Windows 7 Whopper
Japan is not only home to some of the most unique Burger King locations, but many of the most unique Whoppers. The staggeringly tall Windows 7 Whopper captured a special moment in time, celebrating the release of the Microsoft operating system by piling seven beef patties into one burger. It was sold for seven days, and the first 30 customers to order it each day would pay 777 yen, down from the regular price of 1,450 yen.
Sprout Surprise Whopper
While some Whoppers don't get glowing receptions, customers outright rejected the Sprout Surprise Whopper from Burger King U.K. This 2010 venture added Emmental cheese and a fried patty made of Brussels sprouts to the burger, and diners on social media called the concept unappetizing right out the gate. Apparently, the taste didn't redeem it. "Had the Sprout Surprise ... I like Brussels sprouts but it just tasted wrong," wrote one Facebook user. "Don't buy it."
NY Pizza Burger
Back in 2010, Burger King operated a special location known as the BK Whopper Bar in New York City, which sold the infamous NY Pizza Burger. This $12.99 dish stuffed four ¼-pound Whopper patties, mozzarella, marinara sauce, and a "Tuscan Herb Mayo" into an extra-large bun. The defunct burger was designed to be shared like a pizza, but still shocked the public with its nutrition stats of 2,530 calories and 144 grams of fat.