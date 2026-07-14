The Defunct Fast Food Burger Designed To Be Shared Like A Pizza

There have been many attempts over the years to bridge the gap between pizza and burgers, two titans of the fast food space, but none that have managed to hang on. Few on the list, however, have been quite as creative as Burger King's short-lived Pizza Burger, which never made a wide debut, but managed to win plenty of hearts regardless.

In 2010, at Burger King's Whopper Bar in Times Square, BK launched its largest-ever burger, a 9.5-inch diameter New York Pizza Burger, which came sliced into six wedges to resemble the city's famous pizza. Arriving on a sesame seed bun, the 2,500-calorie-plus sandwich resembled the chain's signature Whopper, aside from its enormous size and strange slicing pattern. Beneath that giant bun, however, the sandwich leaned into the crossover. The base of the sandwich was six of the same flame-broiled beef patties that have always been the heart of the franchise, but the toppings included slices of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese as well as a special sauce described as "Tuscan Herb Mayo."

Looking under the hood, the biggest problem with this pizza-burger mashup may have been the trouble with trying to fill the large circular bun with six also-circular burger patties. In theory, each slice has one patty, but the geometry of the quickly assembled sandwich didn't quite work out, with some portion of each slice having burger patties stacked on top of each other, while other bites were entirely beef free. Nevertheless, the reviews weren't bad, with the novelty of the burger's shape and unique flavor profile making up for the potentially awkward beef distribution.