How To Pick Out The Best Oysters, According To Alaskan Oyster Farmers

How do you satisfy an oyster craving? Many of us on either coast have an easy answer: the ever-present oyster bar, which is prolific throughout the country. It's an easy solution, as long as it's a reputable spot — you definitely don't want to risk chowing down on subpar oysters.

If you're planning on having an oyster fest at home, though, the first step is getting your hands on some quality shells. Sussing out your supplier could be its own article; once you've found a good one, if you get to hand-pick your selection of oysters, don't be fooled into thinking they're all the same.

We went to Alaska to learn about everything oysters, and we talked at length with a couple of oyster farmers about how to shop for oysters. Anthony Lindoff of Kaawu Oyster Co. and Meta Mesdag of Salty Lady Seafood Co. were full of great tips to help consumers get the most out of their oyster-eating experience.