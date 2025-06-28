You Might Want To Send Your Oysters Back If They're Missing This

Most food tastes better fresh, but nothing suffers from being served stale quite like a plate of oysters. Fresh, they capture everything magical about the ocean. Stale, they taste like yesterday's fish market. Add to this the fact that eating bad oysters can have serious health consequences, and one thing becomes certain: knowing how to tell if your oysters are good enough to eat is a handy life skill.

The sure-shot way to ensure your oysters are fresh is to shuck them yourself. Since that's not always practical, especially if you're eating out, remember this simple rule: make sure they arrive with the liquor intact. Oyster liquor is the briny liquid that surrounds the oyster in its shell and is the combination of seawater and the oyster's natural fluids. If it's still there, you know that the oysters are recently farmed.

The lack of brine is a strong indicator of one of two things: that the oyster has been mishandled (either during transportation or in the kitchen) or it's gone past its shelf life (not more than 5 to 7 days for Eastern oysters, 5 to 10 days for Pacific oysters). If your oysters do make it to the table with the liquor intact, make sure it's clear, not cloudy, and that it smells fresh. If any of these boxes aren't checked, it's completely okay to send the dish back to the kitchen.