7 Expert-Approved Tips For Shucking Oysters

If you've never shucked an oyster before, don't worry — you're far from alone. More than that, many people who consider themselves well-versed in oyster shucking have actually been doing it wrong. Whether you're new to the practice of shucking and slurping or you've been fondly indulging for years, you're in the right place.

Consider this your refresher, beginner's guide, and comprehensive overview of the concept of shucking, straight from the masters themselves. We spent a few days in Alaska with the Alaska Mariculture Alliance to learn about everything about oysters, so of course, learning how to shuck one like a pro was a must. Don't worry — it's really not as hard as some make it out to be, and the most commonly committed shucking crimes are easy to avoid. If you follow these tips, you'll be shucking like the best of them, and eating a day's worth of oysters without skipping a beat!