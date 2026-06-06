How Many Oysters Can You Safely Eat In A Day? Here's The Math

Lovers of plump, briny oysters may say there's no such thing as too many. Though the sentiment is genuine, the reality of oyster consumption is a bit more nuanced. Sadly, there's a limit on how many oysters you can safely eat in a single day, and it's based on one mineral in particular: zinc. Oysters naturally harbor high amounts of zinc, a fact worth exploring for potential implications. That's why we reached out to expert Angel Luk, a registered dietician, who shed some light on how this affects the way we eat these delicacies of nature.

Luk shared that there's a "Tolerable Upper Intake Level" of zinc that reaches 40 milligrams per day for adults. When translating that into daily oyster consumption, she noted that "there is zinc in other foods that may be consumed in the same day, 3 ounces of oyster in a single day seems like a reasonable maximum." Those 3 ounces generally equate to about two to three raw oysters, depending on if they're small or medium-sized. A single large East Coast oyster could weigh three ounces on its own, contributing about 32 milligrams of zinc.

Looking beyond a single meal, those stats raise the question of how many oysters are too many to consume on a regular basis. Luk explained that it could depend on whether a person has a zinc deficiency, and on their overall diet and food options. "I think if oysters was one of the main food sources of zinc for someone, regardless of whether the reason is personal preference, beliefs or social circumstances, it's acceptable to have on a regular basis so long as the total zinc intake is below 40 milligrams daily."