How Many Oysters Can You Safely Eat In A Day? Here's The Math
Lovers of plump, briny oysters may say there's no such thing as too many. Though the sentiment is genuine, the reality of oyster consumption is a bit more nuanced. Sadly, there's a limit on how many oysters you can safely eat in a single day, and it's based on one mineral in particular: zinc. Oysters naturally harbor high amounts of zinc, a fact worth exploring for potential implications. That's why we reached out to expert Angel Luk, a registered dietician, who shed some light on how this affects the way we eat these delicacies of nature.
Luk shared that there's a "Tolerable Upper Intake Level" of zinc that reaches 40 milligrams per day for adults. When translating that into daily oyster consumption, she noted that "there is zinc in other foods that may be consumed in the same day, 3 ounces of oyster in a single day seems like a reasonable maximum." Those 3 ounces generally equate to about two to three raw oysters, depending on if they're small or medium-sized. A single large East Coast oyster could weigh three ounces on its own, contributing about 32 milligrams of zinc.
Looking beyond a single meal, those stats raise the question of how many oysters are too many to consume on a regular basis. Luk explained that it could depend on whether a person has a zinc deficiency, and on their overall diet and food options. "I think if oysters was one of the main food sources of zinc for someone, regardless of whether the reason is personal preference, beliefs or social circumstances, it's acceptable to have on a regular basis so long as the total zinc intake is below 40 milligrams daily."
The danger in high levels of zinc
Zinc is unquestionably a valuable mineral for the human body, contributing to everything from healthy cells and immune functionality to bolstering enzymes, metabolism, protein, DNA synthesis, digestion, and more. But when there's an excess amount of it in the body — either in a single day or consumed over time as part of a regular diet — it can have detrimental effects.
Angel Luk pointed to a statement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH): "Doses of 50 milligrams of zinc or more over a period of weeks can inhibit copper absorption, reduce immune function, and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels." She added, "It's unlikely that someone will consume this much zinc on a regular basis via food sources alone. It would be way more plausible via dietary supplements."
Again, that measurement is for adults, with the Tolerable Upper Intake Level being a considerably lower 2 to 13 milligrams for infants, children, and adolescents, depending on age. Indicators of excessive zinc accumulation can range from nausea and vomiting to gastrointestinal distress, dizziness, headaches, loss of appetite, and more. It's something to consider next time you're shucking and grilling oysters.