The Oyster Shucking Mishap That Left Andrew Zimmern Scarred

Andrew Zimmern's love story with oysters goes way back. Not only did he grow up eating them, but his first kitchen job was working as a shucker. Since then, the award-winning chef and TV star has come up with many creative ways to cook them — his Thanksgiving oyster chowder being just one example. To this day, oyster season is one his favorite times of the year, but he hasn't always been such a pro when it comes to handling them.

Zimmern actually has a scar on his hand from a mishap that occurred when he was staging at a restaurant in France. Having grown up on the East Coast, he had plenty of experience with shellfish, so one night he was asked to help out at the shucking station. The knife he was using was a different shape to American oyster knives, and a wet towel led to a very unfortunate accident.

"There was no safety glove. I had a towel in my hand, but it had gotten wet, and it had slipped down. I was hustling, and young, and not operating on a lot of sleep. I put the oyster knife through my hand," he told Food & Wine. Terrified that he'd lose his job if he left the kitchen, the young Zimmern poured brandy over the wound and carried on working. But, he's been scarred since.