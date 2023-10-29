Andrew Zimmern's Thanksgiving Celebration Starts With Oyster Chowder - Exclusive

Looking for a way to liven up your Thanksgiving celebration? While the autumn holiday is often characterized by classic dishes that appear on the menu year after year, there's always room to create new culinary traditions with your friends and family. We recently connected with celebrated chef, television personality, and cookbook author Andrew Zimmern at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) for an exclusive interview, where he shared his plans for the upcoming holiday — specifically, the less common tradition his Thanksgiving guests have come to rely on.

"I don't do new for Thanksgiving. I rotate things through," he said. "My two favorite meals of the year are Seder and Thanksgiving. 'Seder' in Hebrew means 'order,' because there's an order and a progression to both the service at the table and the food. [For] Thanksgiving, it's the same thing." What can holiday guests expect when they arrive at Zimmern's for the Thanksgiving meal? A dish you may have never even considered serving at Thanksgiving: oyster chowder. But the way Zimmern explains it, the chowder certainly has its place in the delicious celebration.