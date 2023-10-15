17 Tips For Baking Homemade Pecan Pie

Let's get this straight: The star of your Thanksgiving table isn't the elaborately dressed turkey or the autumnal centerpiece, it's the pie. Specifically, the intricate, overtly sugary dessert we know and love as pecan pie.

The first recipe for pecan pie was published in 1898. Besides being delicious, this pie was a source of inspiration for how people could use up the bumper pecan crop. Karo, a longtime manufacturer of corn syrup (one of the main ingredients in the recipe), was among the first companies that started printing the recipe on the back of its bottles. Before long, pecan pie became a Thanksgiving tradition.

Although pecan pie wins the award for sweetest dessert on the Thanksgiving table, it certainly doesn't win the award for easiest to make. We've collected some of the best tips and tricks for making a delicious pecan pie that is notably complex in flavor and will leave your dinner guests coming back for a second slice.