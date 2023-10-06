What To Do If Your Pecan Pie Filling Didn't Set

Few desserts are as identifiably Southern as pecan pie, and not just because of its emphatic sweetness. Replete with toasted nuts, butter, and brown sugar, pecan pies conjure thoughts of mild autumn afternoons spent on a wraparound porch swing. That is, if they're baked correctly! One potential risk of making a translucent custard, like pecan pie filling, is that it might not set properly, leaving you with an unappetizingly runny slice. Once you've noticed the problem, the only solution is to protect the crust and pop the pie back in the oven.

If you look in the oven and see that your pecan pie crust has turned a perfect golden brown, you'll instinctively want to take it out — even if the filling is too jiggly or even soupy. Here's the thing to remember: If you're filling hasn't set, it means the bottom of the pie crust isn't fully cooked, either. You can prevent the outer crust from further darkening (or even burning) by covering it with aluminum foil or — more attractively — with what's known as a pie ring or shield. As long as you were following a dependable recipe, your filling should finish setting in another ten to twenty minutes. Regardless of how good it smells, let the pie cool before cutting into it. We have to be adults about this.