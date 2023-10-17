How Jacques Pépin Uses Every Part Of The Turkey - Exclusive

Jacques Pépin is a French culinary legend who has been contributing to the movement of elevated yet simple cooking for several decades to audiences worldwide. The author of over 30 cookbooks, Pépin is back with "Cooking My Way," which focuses on making delicious, yet efficient meals that are conscious of your time, budget, and ingredient list. Pépin recently joined Tasting Table for an exclusive interview to provide guidance on how to be mindful in the kitchen, specifically by utilizing all the parts of the proteins you purchase.

As we look toward the Thanksgiving holiday, Pépin encourages home cooks to make multiple meals out of your whole turkey, particularly with the often discarded parts such as the liver and the neck. According to Pépin, by using each part of the turkey, you'll enjoy dishes that are flavorful and nutritious, and that make buying the whole bird an economical purchase. "I didn't discover turkey in America, but I discovered Thanksgiving — we don't celebrate in France ... When I have turkey for Thanksgiving, then for two or three days, I have turkey dishes. You can [make] them with rice or with potato or with anything like that; it will come out good."