Purchasing oysters is a decision-heavy process, and can be a little (or very) expensive. It's all too easy to resign yourself to premium price tags and focus on finishing details — like the best toppings for raw oysters. Yet one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with oysters is made at source: don't buy from third-party businesses. Instead, get more affordable products by buying directly from an oyster farmer. The standard price range is $5 to $13 per pound, with restaurants dramatically raising prices to $2.50 per oyster in 2024. But, when shopping from farmers, it's possible to find oysters for half of that per-piece rate.

Traditionally, the U.S. has affluent oyster production at home, especially in California and East Coast areas like Maine, Cape Cod, and Chesapeake Bay. However, the decrease in wild oysters has sent rates haywire — hence, third-party suppliers hiking their prices. Purchasing directly from farmers is one solution to escape that mark-up.

If possible, visit these oyster farms in person to taste product samples before committing to bulk buying. Aquacultural practices are fascinating to see up close, with oysters raised on ropes or in cages. For those living out-of-area, it's also possible to ship oysters across the U.S. – just check farm reviews beforehand and be proactive with immediately suitable storage. Live oysters require open-air refrigeration, while shucked need air-tight containers. Consume live products within seven days and shucked within five, remaining conscious of the impact of transportation on these timelines.