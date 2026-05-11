Don't Toss Those Oyster Shells — Turn Them Into Adorable Candles
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The best time of the year is upon us: summer! And you know what that means: beach trips, outdoor grilling, and a couple too many oysters. While you can eat oysters any time of year (the "R" rule doesn't apply anymore), they are especially delicious when your skin is stained with salt water and the evening breeze is just starting to roll in off the water.
Rarely do people put much thought into what they do with the leftover shells, however, since you're primarily going after the prized briny flesh within them. But these ornate shells can actually serve a decorative purpose. If you're trying to embody a "coastal comfort" vibe in your space, try turning oyster shells into mini candles.
The first step to doing so is to wash the shells well with bleach and water — presumably to remove any unsavory smells and dislodge the sand. Once the shells have been dried in the sun, you can add a wick (you can find these on Amazon), pour in melted wax, and let everything sit. After the wax has solidified and cured, it's time to light the wick and enjoy this beachy, upcycled decor. You can also paint each piece to customize it even more — and make an event out of decorating them, especially if you plan it to follow a grilled oyster feast.
Other bases for your homemade candles
Oysters can add to the coastal vibe of your home, but they are far from the only bases that you can use for candles. As long as your base can hold the wax and remain flat, you're good to go. Bigger shells, like scallops, can also work. Another unconventional base for your homemade candles is whole coconuts. Once you remove the meat and water, strip the shaggy exterior with a sander, prop up the wick, and fill your coconut with your wax of choice. Coconuts are much larger than oyster shells, so you'll get a fair amount of burn time out of them before you need to toss them.
One tip that you may find helpful, regardless of whether you're making tropical vacation- or New England summer-inspired candles, is to always keep tools on hand to prop the items up as the wax cools, like mugs or cups. The goal is to keep the wax still so it has a chance to solidify. You'll also want to make the cleanup process easier by adding a layer of foil underneath your oyster shells to catch any dribbles.