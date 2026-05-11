Don't Toss Those Oyster Shells — Turn Them Into Adorable Candles

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The best time of the year is upon us: summer! And you know what that means: beach trips, outdoor grilling, and a couple too many oysters. While you can eat oysters any time of year (the "R" rule doesn't apply anymore), they are especially delicious when your skin is stained with salt water and the evening breeze is just starting to roll in off the water.

Rarely do people put much thought into what they do with the leftover shells, however, since you're primarily going after the prized briny flesh within them. But these ornate shells can actually serve a decorative purpose. If you're trying to embody a "coastal comfort" vibe in your space, try turning oyster shells into mini candles.

The first step to doing so is to wash the shells well with bleach and water — presumably to remove any unsavory smells and dislodge the sand. Once the shells have been dried in the sun, you can add a wick (you can find these on Amazon), pour in melted wax, and let everything sit. After the wax has solidified and cured, it's time to light the wick and enjoy this beachy, upcycled decor. You can also paint each piece to customize it even more — and make an event out of decorating them, especially if you plan it to follow a grilled oyster feast.