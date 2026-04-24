Why The Traditional 'R' Rule For Eating Oysters Doesn't Really Apply Anymore

Anthony Bourdain famously waxed poetic about the romance and forbidden-attraction of slurping down a raw oyster. But, would this salacious sensory experience be safe during the summer months? Not according to the traditional "R" rule, which advised people to eat oysters only in months that feature the letter "r" in their names (i.e. September, October, November, December, January, February, March, and April). That means May through August would be oyster-less, but this wasn't because of elevated summertime holding temperatures in restaurants. The old oyster rule refers to the toxic red tides common in ocean waters during warmer months — which also happens to be oyster spawning season.

At one time, when oyster fishermen were only serving wild-caught oysters, it was customary to avoid summer harvesting in order to allow the oyster supply to repopulate. Plus, the return was hollow: Spawning oysters taste "off" and watery. Also during those summer months, red tide algae and other bacteria that's toxic to humans becomes more plentiful in the warmer waters, and are likely to be absorbed by the wild oysters. A study published by the Public Library of Science found that humans have been following some version of the "R" rule for at least 4,000 years, with a seasonal oyster-harvesting record found dating back to the Late Archaic period. However, the rule only applies to wild oysters. Nowadays, most are farm-raised or kept in highly controlled environments, making the "R" rule a thing of the past.