These 5 Chains Have The Best Fried Seafood, According To Reviews

Seafood can be incredibly flavorful and comforting, but not many chain restaurants get their seafood dishes right. When you're hunting for some fried seafood, you might be surprised to find that options are somewhat limited. Some restaurants serve seafood, yes, but perhaps it's not fried, and worse yet, maybe it's not good at all. We wanted to find the absolute best chains for fried seafood, which required extensive research into customer sentiment. To identify these eateries, we looked to customer reviews on various social media platforms, review sites, and even previous Tasting Table reviews.

It wasn't enough for a chain to have one excellent fried seafood option; it needed at least two dishes (not necessarily two types of seafood) to justify why it's a good restaurant. Truthfully, most of these are seafood chains that know their stuff (there's one outlier, though) — but again, not all seafood chains made the list, because either the reviews were mixed or they were known for just one great fried seafood option. We'll share customer reviews on specific dishes so that you can go to each of these chain restaurants with at least a couple of options in mind.