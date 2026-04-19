8 Chain Restaurant Shrimp Baskets, Ranked Worst To Best

As Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue in "Forrest Gump" so astutely points out, "Shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it." And he's absolutely right. The list goes on and on. Shrimp is beloved for its versatility and ability to soak up any flavor like the tide. And one of the very best preparation methods of all, as Mr. Gump's army pal goes on to mention, is frying.

There's just something about fried seafood. It sits at the intersection of comfort food and more adventurous eating — a kind of gateway meal to the vast world of oceanic cuisine. It sits in crispy, golden breading just like fried chicken, yet offers more flair and the salt-kissed taste of the coast. The best part about something like fried shrimp, though, is that you don't actually have to be situated in a seaside town to experience it. Chain restaurants come to the rescue in order to provide us with this maritime delicacy — even in the most landlocked of states. They can't give you that same plucked-off-the-boat-this-morning freshness as the shack at the marina, but they can satisfy that crunchy craving. It's the most convenient way to tap into that coastal charm.

With that in mind, I recently reeled in eight different fried shrimp baskets from popular chains. Each one promises crisp, flavorful breading filled with succulent seafood and paired with the usual cast of sides and sauces. But I let the food speak for itself and ranked each offering from worst to best.