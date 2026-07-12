Long John Silver's Meals, Ranked

Seafood has always been somewhat of a fish out of water in the world of fast food. For some restaurants, a lone fish sandwich is the farthest they'll venture into the watery abyss. Take McDonald's with its year-round Filet-O-Fish or Burger King with its Big Fish sandwich. Just a few examples of testing the waters rather than diving right in. Then, there are quick-service chains like Long John Silver's that prove success can be found in a nautical theme and a menu built purely around fried fish.

Long John Silver's has been an institution since 1969 and still stands as one of the largest seafood chains in the country. It may be more unorthodox than your average burger-and-milkshake joint, but with nearly 500 locations nationwide, it's clear that plenty of customers are still answering the call of greasy maritime grub.

The menu is anchored by seafood. But it's more diverse than one may think, and the chain even explores beyond its signature deep-fried cooking methods. This variety is on full display, specifically in the "Meals for 1" section of the menu. Here you'll find fried cod docked next to grilled shrimp and even chicken tenders. To take a closer look, I recently charted a course to Long John Silver's and tried seven options from this category. Based on the quality of the seafood and chicken, flavor, and how the meal came together as a whole, I ranked them from my least favorite to my most favorite.