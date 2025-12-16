The Iconic Seafood Chain Where Customers Prefer The Fried Fish Over The Lobster Roll

Depending on where a seafood chain is located, diners may prefer certain dishes. For example, patrons of restaurants in Maryland may be out for crabcakes, while Florida customers could be on the hunt for stone crabs. Up in Maine? One would assume that the state's most popular dish is the lobster roll. And while that may be true for many restaurants, it isn't true for Legal Sea Foods, where diners have fallen in love with its fried fish.

In our ranking of nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish, we found that Legal Sea Foods, born in Boston in 1950, has won over many with its fish and chips. The dish features wild-caught North Atlantic fish — prepared New England or Cajun style – and is served with french fries and coleslaw.

Legal Sea Foods' lobster roll is quite impressive as well, boasting a whopping half pound of Maine lobster meat, which it serves warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo. However, customers still prefer the crisp exterior and flaky interior of its fish and chips, and that's not all. We also found that Legal Sea Foods has one of the best shrimp cocktails of chain restaurants, as well as a stellar kids' menu for picky eaters.