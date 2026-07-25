7 Costco Breakfast Items To Buy And 3 To Skip, According To Shoppers
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You've got to love the versatility of Costco. You can go in for all kinds of household supplies or get a prescription, but you'll still walk out with some random food item that caught your eye. One thing we don't see talked about enough is the breakfast options. Everyone seems to have thoughts about the food court items or random new pre-made meals, but we wanted to dive into the brekkie items worth stocking up on.
While looking for the best options in the warehouse, we also found some things to skip altogether. We sought reviews from Costco's website, Tasting Table rankings, and other online platforms to help us identify what to buy and what to avoid. Things worth buying are applauded for their value, incredible flavor, convenience, and more. At the same time, the stuff to avoid tends to have unfavorable textures, unpleasant or no taste, and poor quality. Streamline your next shopping trip by knowing which breakfast picks are top-notch.
Buy: Jimmy Dean Croissant Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwiches
Jimmy Dean is a familiar brand, often known for its various sausage products. Costco happens to sell the brand's Croissant Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwiches in the freezer section; these feature a pork sausage patty, cage-free grilled egg patty, pasteurized processed American cheese, and a croissant. It has a buttery base, thanks to natural and artificial flavorings, that people really enjoy. It has many great reviews on the Costco website, with several folks mentioning it's a handy product to keep on hand for breakfast.
Customers say it's a staple in their household and that it warms up well in the microwave. "Fast breakfast and no sacrifice to taste. As good or better than you can get at any coffee shop at a fraction of the price," said one reviewer. While you'll get a dozen 4.5-ounce sandwiches per box, they are individually wrapped. You can save some space by removing them from the box before placing them in the freezer.
Buy: Veggies Made Great Broccoli Cheddar Breakfast Potato Bakes
Veggies Made Great has a couple of options at Costco, but the Broccoli Cheddar Breakfast Potato Bakes came up a lot. The box comes with 18 gluten-free little square bakes made with a potato and egg white base, along with broccoli, cheddar cheese, carrots, and various seasonings. If you pop them in the air fryer, you can have breakfast ready in under 10 minutes, making them a terrific option for a more filling breakfast from Costco.
One TikToker shared that it's a family favorite that toddlers and adults like in their household. People mention that they are both quick and tasty. Some share they like to add a bit of sriracha to theirs for added heat. Overall, customers say they love these bakes and rate the texture a 10 out of 10 thanks to the golden, crisp edges. Others mention they had one nibble at the sample station at their Costco and had to grab a box for themselves; they explain that it's not too broccoli-heavy, which might make it even more appealing to little kids.
Skip: Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Red's has some great products; its Grilled Chicken and Cheddar Burrito ranked first in a previous burrito ranking by Tasting Table. However, the Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito sold in a pack of 10 at Costco is not one of its better items. Many people seem unsatisfied with the breakfast offering, which includes carne asada beef, poblano peppers, cage-free eggs, roasted potatoes, and pepper jack cheese. Nothing sounds inherently bad, but the resulting product has several major issues. Many report that the burritos explode after heating.
Some say they just ended up throwing them away because they were unpleasant. Other problems revolved around rubbery eggs, and the burrito itself is average — not exactly something worth buying. Some say that they are mediocre or underwhelming, while others flat-out consider them terrible and gross. "They are so bad. They are complete mush inside and really have no flavor," one commenter shared on Instagram. Others have noted that you don't really get much filling, so it's very tortilla-heavy. The sheer number of negative comments, encompassing everything from flavor to filling, doesn't make it sound very enticing.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is widely regarded as a solid product. It may not be to everyone's taste, but it has plenty of fans all across the internet. "The best breakfast sandwich EVER.....EVER EVER!" one Costco member reviewed on the website. They went on to explain that this Costco breakfast sandwich is better than Jimmy Dean's and fast food options like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. Multiple people report that it is incredibly tasty when cooked in an air fryer, but it's still quite tasty from the microwave.
"I'm not exaggerating when I say that this was hands down the best frozen breakfast sandwich I've ever had, and possibly the best breakfast sandwich I've ever had," another Costco reviewer shared. It has a croissant-like bread, which helps it stand out from options that come on English muffins and similar types of bread. It also has egg, cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon — simple but flavorful. One box has eight fully cooked breakfast sandies that just need heating. Others compliment the convenience and that they like the size of the sandwiches.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
There are plenty of egg bite options on the market these days, but you won't find anything better than Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites. They came in first place in a ranking of 11 store-bought egg bites, beating out competitors like Jimmy Dean's and Trader Joe's. Our writer really enjoyed the smooth, velvety texture of the egg base, which pairs nicely with the bacon pieces; together, they create a welcome contrast to help prevent it from feeling too mushy.
It is the perfect blend of smoky, salty goodness along with a creamy touch from the cheeses. Others are just as obsessed, though, at least in their own words. Reviews say that they are filling, quick, and have a fantastic flavor. Multiple people note that they taste just like the bites that you buy from Starbucks. For best results, people recommend a toaster oven or an air fryer, but others say it's still fantastic when microwaved. Each box comes with 10 egg bites, ideal when you crave a savory breakfast option.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites
On the other side of the egg bite spectrum, we have the Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper option from Kirkland Signature. While not horrible, they just aren't worth buying. This bite ranked seventh out of 11, so it's not the worst out there, but there are clearly many better egg bites on the market because they were deemed a bit too subtle in flavor. The roasted red peppers were a little too soft and needed a bit more structure.
Costco members think they're severely lacking in flavor, generally mirroring what our writer thought, but other reviewers thought they were gross. Some say the texture is unpalatable — so much so that they threw the box away. It's hard to believe there are ingredients like bell peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, hot sauce, and Parmesan cheese when it really just tastes like a nondescript egg blend. The sheer number of people who say the flavor is lacking and the texture is strange makes it an item to avoid. Overall, these don't hit the spot, and you're better off buying Kirkland's bacon version. If you prefer something without meat, Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata fared better (also available at Costco).
Buy: Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links
Now, if you're looking for a protein-rich way to start your day, look no further than the Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links from Amylu — three links provide 12 grams of protein. You get 2.5 pounds of sausage, which makes it great for larger families or for stocking your freezer when needed. Customers are big fans of Amylu items at Costco, and these chicken sausages are no exception. The chicken base is great for those who don't want a pork-based sausage, but the seasoning helps it from tasting too much like poultry.
They are nicely savory thanks to the spices, sea salt, parsley, and rosemary extract. "I don't want to live without them," said one Redditor. Others call them the best or note that the quality of the meat was good since there weren't any chewy or grisly areas. Various other reviews mention it's the best chicken breakfast sausage on the market, while others say their Costco was sampling them, and they were so tasty they were immediately added to their cart. You should do the same on your next visit to the warehouse.
Buy: Chef Hak's Breakfast Potatoes with Chicken Sausage
If you want a quick, hearty breakfast without doing a bunch of chopping and cleaning, this is the product to stock up on. Chef Hak's Breakfast Potatoes with Chicken Sausage has tri-color roasted potatoes, sliced bell peppers, red onion, and even chunky pieces of chicken sausage. Everything is fully cooked and seasoned with Southwest spices, so you only need a few minutes to heat it up. This product was recently repackaged, but it has the same recipe. The brand addressed the change, noting that the product was previously called Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage, and that it has switched from a bag to a boxed item.
That said, there are loads of reviews that have high praise, with people saying it's an easy product to keep on hand and that it makes for a filling meal. It may seem simple, but it can elevate your breakfast, and it's even better because you can get creative with any add-ins. "Threw it in a casserole dish, dozen eggs poured over it, some shredded cheddar and [tater] tots on top, baked, was a family hit for breakfast on thanksgiving day," said one person on an Instagram post. Folks consider this a favorite item, so grab a box if you see it at your local Costco.
Skip: Kirkland Signature Everything bagel
Costco's bakery section has some delicious options, especially sweet treats like the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake — the best cake you can find at Costco. But ... its bagels are seriously underwhelming, and the everything flavor seems to have a lot of poor reviews. To start, a Tasting Table writer ranked it the lowest-rated bread from the bakery because it had several problems. "Conservative in flavor, a little dry, lacking in crust, and too flat," they wrote. They went on to say the chew was subpar and it merely resembled round bread rather than a bagel, something other customers have mentioned, too.
"Their bagels aren't bagels. They are rolls with seasoning," one Redditor said. People also don't seem to like the addition of caraway seeds, which tends to overwhelm the bagel and generally makes it taste bad. People also mention that the bagels mold quickly, but that's just one of many issues that make it a top option to avoid. They weren't always like this, though; one sentimental member mentioned that they wished the warehouse would bring back the ones from a decade ago.
Buy: La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Some days you want a breakfast that feels almost like dining at a restaurant or French bakery. Well, the La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets might be perfect for those moments. Each box comes with eight individually wrapped pockets made with smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and an all-butter croissant dough. Folks are quite fond of the little pastries, saying they work great for breakfast and just about any meal or snack. One Facebook commenter said they're a household favorite breakfast item, which is always a win to eliminate the stress of figuring out what to serve your family.
It's salty, buttery, rich, and flaky, making it seem a lot more elevated than you might think from a frozen Costco product. The texture is nicely balanced, with a flakier, crispier exterior, but the interior has a bit of moisture and chew. The butter content makes a difference, providing a compelling texture. "And the flakiness is next level. I only eat them over the sink," one Redditor said. Customers love them and mention that they buy multiple boxes when they find them in stock and that they are particularly scrumptious when cooked in the air fryer. Some say it needs more filling, but it doesn't stop people from buying them. They are clearly well loved by many shoppers.
Methodology
We looked through reviews to figure out the best and worst breakfast items at Costco. We perused Costco's website, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms to gather information. Sometimes previous Tasting Table rankings and articles were factored in, but they were not the sole source of information. Each product needed to have multiple positive or negative reviews to determine whether it's truly worth buying. One rave (or bad) review wasn't enough.
The best brekkie items have strong opinions about their fantastic, well-seasoned taste, the convenience factor, and even their value. The stuff to avoid has myriad issues that make it clear why it's better left on the shelves than taking up precious space in your fridge, freezer, or on your countertop. We selected typical, common items associated with breakfast (some are also specifically marketed and labeled as a breakfast item), but Costco has plenty of other options to choose from. We only showcased items with overwhelmingly positive or negative reviews; other breakfast options have mixed reviews or more average reviews that didn't qualify for inclusion here.