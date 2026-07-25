7 Costco Breakfast Items To Buy And 3 To Skip, According To Shoppers

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You've got to love the versatility of Costco. You can go in for all kinds of household supplies or get a prescription, but you'll still walk out with some random food item that caught your eye. One thing we don't see talked about enough is the breakfast options. Everyone seems to have thoughts about the food court items or random new pre-made meals, but we wanted to dive into the brekkie items worth stocking up on.

While looking for the best options in the warehouse, we also found some things to skip altogether. We sought reviews from Costco's website, Tasting Table rankings, and other online platforms to help us identify what to buy and what to avoid. Things worth buying are applauded for their value, incredible flavor, convenience, and more. At the same time, the stuff to avoid tends to have unfavorable textures, unpleasant or no taste, and poor quality. Streamline your next shopping trip by knowing which breakfast picks are top-notch.