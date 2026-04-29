This High-Protein Breakfast Item From Costco Is My Favorite Way To Start The Day

It feels like I'm always discovering new things at Costco. I suppose part of the reason is the bulk nature of the items, which take a while to eat in my family compared to larger households. But I like to shop at the wholesaler for its options and prices. I have purchased Amylu products at other grocery stores, but I really enjoy buying protein-packed Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links from Costco.

A package comes with 54 links, which amounts to 2.5 pounds of chicken sausages. These are fully cooked, so they only take a couple of minutes to heat on the skillet. I don't even use oil to fry them; I cook them in a stainless steel pan, and they don't stick. Even my toddler likes to eat these, so they're a fantastic, satiating option to include in your family breakfasts. Aside from being easy to prepare, these hearty breakfast sausages are full of flavor and don't have any of those funky, woody chicken bits that can make the texture unappealing.

I also like that they are chicken-based, since a lot of the breakfast links I have eaten are made from pork, and sometimes I want something a little leaner. For example, one 65-gram serving of Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links has 130 calories, 8 grams of fat, and 12 grams of protein, whereas a 53-gram serving of pork-based sausages has 220 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 8 grams of protein. Therefore, these Amylu links are a great protein source that's also a lower-fat and lower-calorie option. The price is another bonus; the 2.5-pound pack available at Costco is cheaper per ounce in comparison to buying the same (but smaller) Amylu product at stores like Walmart.