10 GetGo Cafe Subs, Ranked

Gas station food is now trendy. You heard it here first. We largely have Bucky the Beaver to thank for this monumental change. The iconic Buc-Ee's mascot has been working overtime to change people's perceptions of quick convenience store grub. The lines of cars backed all the way up to the highway tell you everything you need to know about how well that's working out for him. But Bucky isn't the only one putting in the work. Chains like Sheetz and Wawa have also embraced a made-to-order mindset, and you can now add GetGo to that list as well.

Operating close to 300 locations predominantly across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, GetGo is the convenience store arm of grocery chain Giant Eagle. It's become a destination not only for gas and cold drinks, but for fresh food as well — including one of its biggest draws: an extensive lineup of customizable submarine sandwiches. They come both hot and cold, and in both pre-configured and build-your-own formats. That means all your bases are covered, whether you're hungry for a loaded-up deli cold cut or a hot and melty Philly cheesesteak.

Having all these sub choices sounds great, until you're staring at the ordering kiosk, trying to pick just one before getting back on the road. To help make that decision a little easier, I tried 10 different popular sub options for myself and am sharing my two cents on what's impressively tasty for a gas station sandwich, and which picks are better left at the pit stop.