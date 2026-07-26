The 12 Best Places To Eat In Lewisburg, West Virginia

West Virginia gets a lot of flack for being one of the country's most rural states, but if you ask me, that's its greatest strength. Miles of lush farmland, grazing cows, and hardworking people who turn the bounty of the land into something delicious are the calling cards of a food lover's paradise. That's exactly what West Virginia has to offer — especially in Lewisburg, a small, picturesque town in the Greenbrier Valley.

Lewisburg was dubbed America's coolest small town by Budget Travel in 2011, and you better believe it brandishes its honorable title with pride, to the point it's a running joke among locals. But the 3,500-person community isn't just known for the surprising amount of cultural activities and big-city-style attractions. In 2026, the town also earned the number-one spot in USA Today's Best Small-Town Food Scene in America for the third year in a row.

I spent about five weeks in this foodie-friendly small town while working at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival, and made it my mission to try as many of the town's standout restaurants as I could. In this list, I've highlighted all of my absolute favorites, from low-key hidden gems to Lewisburg institutions. These are the spots that prove that even a tiny, rural town can have the chops to go toe-to-toe with a big city in the arena of excellent food.