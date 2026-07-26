The 12 Best Places To Eat In Lewisburg, West Virginia
West Virginia gets a lot of flack for being one of the country's most rural states, but if you ask me, that's its greatest strength. Miles of lush farmland, grazing cows, and hardworking people who turn the bounty of the land into something delicious are the calling cards of a food lover's paradise. That's exactly what West Virginia has to offer — especially in Lewisburg, a small, picturesque town in the Greenbrier Valley.
Lewisburg was dubbed America's coolest small town by Budget Travel in 2011, and you better believe it brandishes its honorable title with pride, to the point it's a running joke among locals. But the 3,500-person community isn't just known for the surprising amount of cultural activities and big-city-style attractions. In 2026, the town also earned the number-one spot in USA Today's Best Small-Town Food Scene in America for the third year in a row.
I spent about five weeks in this foodie-friendly small town while working at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival, and made it my mission to try as many of the town's standout restaurants as I could. In this list, I've highlighted all of my absolute favorites, from low-key hidden gems to Lewisburg institutions. These are the spots that prove that even a tiny, rural town can have the chops to go toe-to-toe with a big city in the arena of excellent food.
The Wild Bean
I want to kick this list off with my second home in Lewisburg. The Wild Bean is a quintessential café, whether you're looking for excellent coffee, a satisfying breakfast or lunch, or a place to unwind (spoiler alert: I took advantage of all three during my time in Lewisburg).
You wouldn't assume a coffee shop would have one of the best burgers in town, but the Wild Bean isn't one of those clearly-trying-to-mimic-Starbucks spots. Everything here has quality at the forefront — the smashburgers are made with West Virginia farm-raised beef, pastries are all made in house, and the coffee is local and delicious. The salads are exceptionally fresh, but my favorite meal was the breakfast egg scramble, which you can load up with a ton of fixings for no extra charge. Whether you're having breakfast or lunch here, try to squeeze one of the homemade bagels into your meal. They're not like the tall, fluffy bagels New York and New Jersey are known for; they're thin, chewy, and delicious in their own right.
On top of great eats and a cozy space to relax, the staff are as friendly as you can get, even by West Virginia standards (and were awesome for letting me use their space as my office while I was in town). The Wild Bean is open daily for breakfast and lunch.
(304) 645-3738
1056 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Food & Friends
I heard a lot of whispering about Food & Friends during my time in Lewisburg — and any place that gets people talking is always a place to visit, in my book. The restaurant was closed for a little while, and locals feared it might be shuttered for good. But in June of 2026, it reopened under new ownership, and only a week after the grand reopening folks were singing its praises.
I never got to see the old Food & Friends, but I hear it got one heck of a makeover. Despite its modern glow-up, its new owners held onto much of the old menu, keeping regulars happy and giving newcomers a taste of what put it on the map in the first place.
The baked French onion soup is a major crowd-pleaser, and salads here are impressive (the grilled pineapple and chicken salad is my favorite), especially for a spot that also serves great ribs and burgers. This is the kind of restaurant that does everything well — steaks, salads, seafood, pub fare, you name it — instead of focusing on one specialty. No matter what you get, make sure to finish off your meal with the locally famous key lime pie. Food & Friends is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(304) 645-4548
878 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Corn + Flour
Every small town needs a staple bakery, and for Lewisburg, that's Corn + Flour. This spot blends an on-trend café with a traditional bakery, so expect classic sweet treats plus some modern innovations, all made from scratch.
Grab a classic breakfast sandwich on a house-made, New York-style bagel — one of the few bagels I've experienced outside NYC that really wowed me (what can I say, I'm a Yankee, and therefore a bagel snob). The lunch menu is stacked with fresh hot and cold sandwiches and salads, but the real shing star at Corn + Flour is the pastries. The lemon curd danish and oatmeal creme pie are must-haves if they're available when you stop in.
The bakery stocked our kitchen at the Renaissance Festival with homemade baklava, and it was easily our fastest-selling item. Stop in regularly for daily specials, and don't leave without a house-made cold brew in hand. Corn + Flour is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch, Saturday for brunch, and closes on Sundays.
(681) 318-3603
818 N Court St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Jim's Drive-In
If you're traveling around Lewisburg looking for a place for a quick bite that really captures the vibe of West Virginia, Jim's Drive-in is it. It doesn't make itself known, so you have to keep your eyes peeled for this tiny, old-school spot just outside town off route 60.
Chili dogs are a fan favorite here, along with Jim's house-made sweet tea, but I visited for the burgers (most of which are less than four bucks). Cheeseburgers here are seasoned perfectly and just the right amount of greasy that you'd expect from a drive-in, cash-only spot. Don't forget a side of fries; they're easily some of the best french fries in West Virginia. In fact, they're so good that the restaurant goes through about 150 pounds of potatoes every day during the busy summer season.
Despite its limited hours and tiny appearance, it goes big with regular specials, from peanut butter pie to boom-boom shrimp. If you're staying for dessert, try the homemade apple dumplings with ice cream on top. The best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in all of West Virginia gets wildly busy, so show up early. Jim's Drive-In is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Hill and Holler
Neapolitan pizza is the name of the game at Hill and Holler, and just like the traditional, Italian-style comfort food, the restaurant is also familiar and comfortable while being just a tad bougie. Rustic decor with exposed wood beams, cozy seating, live music, and a location in the heart of downtown make this a popular meeting place for locals to gather and break bread — literally.
The theme here is Italian comfort food with a hint of Appalachian influence. Neapolitan pizzas are made the traditional way — in a blazing hot wood-fired oven — and libations are unpretentious and plentiful. The house-smoked wings are as popular here as the charred, chewy pies, and they come in flavors like Nashville hot, sesame-soy, and sweet chili. Build your own pizza or calzone or choose from a variety of specialty pies (I recommend the latter) like BBQ brisket, prosciutto and pesto, jalapeño popper, and The Pickle, which comes with a creamy sauce, pickles, and fresh dill. Hill and Holler is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.
(304) 647-4429
886 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Stardust Cafe
If you're walking around downtown Lewisburg and looking for a chic lunch or dinner spot that's still down-to-earth, Stardust Cafe is it. It's been a Lewisburg institution since 2005 (thanks to its tendency to prop up the local cuisine. Just about everything here has roots in the community, including coffee, pastries, produce, meat, and an impressive selection of wine for such a tiny restaurant.
For lunch, try one of the Stardust Cafe's locally famous paninis, shrimp tacos, or (my favorite) the Angler Sandwich, made with fresh fish. The Trust Me salad — with organic greens and chèvre, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, and granola — and a glass of local wine might be the best lunch in town. For dinner, there's duck, ribeye, wild mushroom or cod and lobster pasta, among other hearty, Italian-inspired dishes with local flare. Stardust Cafe is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(304) 647-3663
1023 Washington St East, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Jefferson Dining Room
Jefferson Dining Room, located at the General Lewis Inn, is Lewisburg's primary spot for true fine dining. It's not just the posh atmosphere and cuisine, though, that make it the place to be on a special, celebratory night or to finish off a trip to the Greenbrier Valley.
Southern cuisine has a reputation for being casual and as rustic as food can get. But Jefferson Dining Room takes those nostalgic recipes you probably ate if you grew up in the American South and gives them a fine-dining twist, making it stand out from your average resort restaurant. Visit for the legendary brunch and expect classics like shrimp and grits, country ham, crab cakes, and custardy deep-dish quiche. Come dinner, get a taste of the valley with local mountain trout or keep it on-brand with Southern-style fried chicken. Either way, don't forget a side of crab hush puppies and bacon-wrapped dates. Jefferson Dining Room is open Friday through Monday for dinner along with brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
304) 645-2600
1236 E Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
The Asylum
Every small town needs a good craft beer bar and Lewisburg has a few. But most aren't as ingrained in the town's identity as The Asylum, which has all the quirkiness, charm, and warmth of the town it calls home. The space is pretty massive, with a huge patio for those pleasant summer days and indoor seating when the weather calls for cozying up by the fireplace. It's the kind of place that makes you feel at home instantly — ironic, for a pub with a cheeky mental institution theme.
The menu at the Asylum is absolutely stacked with pub classics, but they're prepared with all the skill and care you'd expect at a fine dining establishment. It's essentially a sports bar for people who love food. Burgers are superb, along with all the fried apps. But the pub is also steeped in local culture; the fried green tomato BLT is bar food with an Appalachian spin, and this is one of the few places in town to get a bona fide West Virginia-style hot dog (yes, that's a thing). The Asylum is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(681) 318-3515
399 Randolph St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Amy's Market
You can think of Amy's Market, walking distance from downtown Lewisburg, like an indoor farmer's market, but I guarantee this one-stop-shop offers a whole lot more than your average small-town farm stand. Its quaint, country-home facade encapsulates the vibe of town and gives you a good idea of what it has to offer inside.
Hot and cold breakfast and deli sandwiches are musts here, but they're just the tip of the delicious iceberg. Stock up on local homemade goodies — like jams and jellies, local honey, fresh pastries, and other West Virginia goodies — as edible souvenirs. The artisanal cupcakes here are a staple, so be sure to sample a few from the wild assortment of flavors. In typical Appalachian fashion, meals here are hearty and yield leftovers for days. "Hey Panera, take a lesson," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I ordered [a] club sandwich and the slab of turkey was so thick I had to file a permit first."
(681) 318-3430
1000 Jefferson St N, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Mimi's Kitchen and Asian Cuisine
Whenever I didn't feel like cooking but still wanted to eat at home, Mimi's Kitchen and Asian Cuisine was my go-to takeout spot in Lewisburg. The tiny restaurant has only been around since February 2026, but it's already made a name for itself around town, filling an Asian-cuisine void that I imagine must have been pretty painful for locals.
Mimi's is the mother of all Asian-fusion restaurants. You'll find Korean, Thai, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Singaporean, Japanese, and Chinese dishes here (I might even be missing a few). It's hard to pick a favorite, but I love the bulgogi, basil stir fry, and chicken curry laksa — but really, it's all about the specials. Always, always check the special board that staff posts right outside the door before you order. Everything on the regular menu — from Korean fried chicken to pho — is outstanding, but the specials manage to one-up them.
(304) 520-4036
3474 Jefferson St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
The Humble Tomato
I'll come right out and say it: As a New Yorker, I don't trust pizza anywhere south of Newark. But The Humble Tomato makes a case for Appalachia as a pizza lover's destination. The historic building the restaurant resides in adds to its homespun charm, making the restaurant a great spot for both take-out and a comfortable, sit-down lunch or dinner.
The Jenn-A is my favorite specialty pizza; with Alfredo sauce, garlic, shrimp, sundried tomatoes, onions, and pesto, it's like an Italian smorgasbord on one pie. The Tripper is another fan-favorite, with red sauce, provolone, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, onions, jalapeños, and arugula. Although it's mostly known for its pies, The Humble Tomato does a lot more than just pizza. Make a meal with small plates or go to town on specialty pastas. Come lunchtime, the artisanal sandwiches really hit the spot. The Humble Tomato is open Thursday through Saturday and Monday for lunch and dinner, and Sunday for brunch and lunch only.
(681) 318-3788
855 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Del Sol
I first walked into Del Sol thinking it would be like every other Mexican-American restaurant — it was anything but. It's more like a hybrid of traditional Mexican-American, Southern, Japanese, and cantina fare all rolled into one unique menu. The restaurant has been a Lewisburg staple for over 30 years, and I'm told it received a fresh menu upgrade in July of 2026.
My absolute favorite dish here is the blackened shrimp tacos with caramelized onion and radish, which you can get as a taco trio with smoked brisket and birria. The house-made seasoned tortilla chips with guac and truffle fries are a must to get the meal started. Go for a Mexican-Japanese fusion dish in the form of birria ramen, or try the ancho chili-rubbed sirloin with chimichurri if you really want to dive into all that Del Sol has to offer. The restaurant priorities local meat and produce, so you're getting a taste of West Virginia as you explore all the fusion flavors here.
(304) 645-1717
206 West Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Methodology
To put together this list of the best restaurants in Lewisburg, West Virginia — USA Today's three-time winner of America's Best Small-Town Food Scene — I visited a variety of eateries during my five week stint in town. I only included restaurants that I either visited (and could personally attest to the quality), or those with a longstanding positive reputation and plenty of customer praise online. However, with one exception, I ate at all of the restaurants on this list at least once, and most multiple times.
To pick Lewisburg's standout restaurants, I focused on those that prioritized local ingredients. Since West Virginia is a state teeming with fresh meat and produce, this was crucial. I also picked restaurants with a comfortable atmosphere, great service, and — most importantly — delicious food, which I judged objectively rather than picking the spots with my personal favorite menus.
It wasn't hard to find a sea of excellent places to eat in Lewisburg, and the great meals were matched with the kind of unwavering friendliness that you can only find in West Virginia. Also, while they didn't make this list, I wanted to give an honorable mention to all the Lewisburg gas stations with bakery-fresh pepperoni rolls, a West Virginia favorite. You absolutely can't pass those up if you're visiting the state for the first time.