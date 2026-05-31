Why Locals In West Virginia Love Pepperoni Rolls

Utter the words "pepperoni roll" in West Virginia, and folks will know exactly what you're talking about — and, likely, where to get one just down the road. This soft, pillowy pillar of West Virginia's food scene is a gourmet step above store-bought pizza rolls, comprising white Italian bread baked around a toothy strip of pepperoni. Some preparations use sticks, others use slices, and some even add cheese into the mix, but the basic template remains, all wrapped in warm, fluffy bread. As it bakes, the meat's oils seep into the soft bread, creating a spicy, ultra-savory halo of grease and a luscious texture. It's the simple, timeless state food of West Virginia, and it's no mystery why locals love 'em.

A Reddit thread with 4,500 upvotes shares a photo of homemade West Virginia pepperoni rolls, and the comments section is filled with similarly enthusiastic fans of the regional specialty. Foodies who apparently grew up in the region and have since moved away lament, "Oh man. These are high on the list of things I miss about home. Pepperoni rolls, Gino's pubwich, and Tudor's. Sigh," and "I really really miss pepperoni rolls, every other state should take note and ramp up their pep roll game!"

According to another post in r/WestVirginia, Fairmont and Clarksburg are pepperoni roll ground zero. "I was born in Fairmont. Fairmont is known for 2 things ... the pepperoni roll and Mary Lou Retton," one Redditor said. Now, what was once an enclave of northeast Appalachian regional heritage has boomed into a fixture of broader West Virginia local identity, rooted in coal country tradition and history.