West Virginia's 7 Best Steakhouses
Visit West Virginia once, and it's almost a guarantee that you'll fall in love with the beautiful mountain landscape and the small-town vibe that even the biggest cities have. While you might not expect a foodie scene like you'll get in a place like New York, West Virginia has treasures to discover ... in spite of the fact that this Appalachian state is known as the fast food capital of the U.S.
Take, for instance, the city of Beckley. Head there, and you'll find a tavern occupying a building that was a hangout spot during the Civil War and was frequented by two presidents. You'll also need to try the unique West Virginia-style hot dogs (with yellow slaw and chili), and there are some seriously outstanding steakhouses in the state, too. And they're all over, too — you don't have to head to the capital of Charleston to find a great steak!
I, a West Virginia University alum (Go Mountaineers!), assembled this list of must-visit steakhouses with some help from a former roommate and beloved friend who is a West Virginia native. In addition, there are also some decades-old mainstays I'd like to spotlight, locations that have gotten national attention, and other best-kept local secrets. I did stay away from chain steakhouses, because although you'll hear them recommended, I wanted to give you something uniquely West Virginia. Heading to this mountain paradise? Here's where to go.
Prime 44 West in White Sulphur Springs
A truly great steakhouse isn't just about the steak. We'd argue that the best steakhouses in the country are ones that put as much thought and effort into the drinks, cocktails, and sides as the meat, and that's one place where Prime 44 West shines. It's gotten a shout-out on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," when barbecue legend Ray Lampe gave this place high praise for its lobster mashed potatoes. He's not the only one who says this is a favorite; customers say they're so good that they threaten to steal the spotlight.
The steaks are delicious, too, with some saying that it's not just one of the best in West Virginia, but one of the best steakhouses this side of the Mississippi. Order a filet, New York strip, or a Wagyu steak, and you won't regret it — especially alongside cornbread and tuna tartare. It's no wonder that reservations are a must.
Prime 44 West isn't just a steakhouse; it's also a tribute to Jerry West: a West Virginia native who was also an All-American athlete, West Virginia University basketball champ, and played for the Minneapolis Lakers during the team's move to Los Angeles. He helped shape the NBA into the 21st century, and not only is there a ton of memorabilia to be seen, but some of the West family recipes still remain on the menu.
greenbrier.com/dining/prime-44-west
(855) 453-4858
101 Main St W, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986
The Char in Beckley
The Char is a time capsule in the best possible way. It's been an area favorite since 1975 — a decade after it first opened in a more city-centric locale — and strikes the perfect balance between upscale enough to be a special occasion sort of place, while still being comfortable enough that it doesn't feel stuffy in the least.
It's the kind of place that surprises those who are passing through and looking for a good meal — and instead, find something extraordinary. It's perfect for groups and gets rave reviews for offering a surprising variety of menu items. Customers love the fact that they can opt for a light meal of delicious crab cakes and salad. And seriously, that view? It's a major draw, with some customers even lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the area's deer, living their happy, wild lives outside the windows.
As for the steaks, this place lives up to its old-school steakhouse charm in the best possible way. The ribeye and the filet are favorites and are cooked perfectly to order each and every time. Even those who travel a lot say that The Char is one of their favorite steakhouses. Sides like stuffed potatoes and Brussels sprouts are just as good, and remember: If you don't have room for dessert, you can always take it with you.
(304) 253-1760
100 Char Dr, Beckley, WV 25801
The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg
Clarksburg's Wonder Bar Steakhouse can definitely hold its own against some of the best steakhouses in the country, and it's been that way for a long time. It's been a local favorite since it opened back in 1946, and when it was sold to new owners in 2012, they made sure to reassure legions of loyal customers that it would retain and honor its past as a go-to culinary landmark.
Part of its modernization included expanding the wine selection — so much so that the steakhouse got the attention of Wine Spectator in 2014. There are around 300 different wines on offer, and the variety represented in the wine list gets a lot of love from customers.
The stunning views off the outdoor patio are also part of what keeps people coming back, because let's be honest: It's even better when there's a chill in the air, and West Virginia is easily one of the most beautiful states around. When it comes to the steak itself, the filet mignon is a clear favorite. Expect a flavorful, wonderfully seasoned steak that's cooked perfectly to order, and it's so good that some say it's their best-ever steak, hands down. It's been that way for years, and don't skip the bruschetta or the baked potato.
(304) 622-1451
1012 Wonderbar Rd, Clarksburg, WV 26301
River Town in Williamstown
River Town got a moment in the sunshine when it was featured on America's Best Restaurants, when the focus was on the bone-in ribeye, an ultra-fresh bruschetta, and the restaurant's Monte Cristo bites. That's a sweet-and-savory tortilla-wrapped take on a Monte Cristo sandwich, and it stunned the show's host into speechlessness.
From there, it was a step up to an absolutely stunning bar, and the knowledgeable, attentive bar staff here has been a major draw here for years. Not sure what cocktail you'll like? Ask, and they're more than happy to help. The prime rib has been a favorite, too, but I — of course — have to talk about the steak.
The ribeye in particular gets rave reviews for being ultra-tender, wonderfully flavorful, and perfectly cooked to order. It's the kind of steak that will please even the most discerning steak lover in your life. Usually skip the salads? The ones here will change your mind about what a salad can be. Even the spinach and broccoli sides get mentioned in reviews as being the sort of sides that bring a whole meal together.
(304) 850-7487
100 Osprey Dr, Williamstown, WV 26187
Bricks & Barrels in Charleston
Bricks & Barrels is a very cool place for both foodies and history buffs. It's in a (roughly) century-old building that was once one of Charleston's slaughterhouses, and it's been redesigned to keep some of the antique elements — like the old elevator systems and walk-in safe — while being updated with an ultra-modern flair.
Interestingly, early reviews after its 2015 opening weren't outstanding, but those who wrote critical reviews got thanked by the owners. Why? Matt and Nikki Holbert wanted the best restaurant they could have, and finding — then addressing — the flaws was key. It worked: Bricks & Barrels has earned nods in area People's Choice awards for its food and bar staff, and as a restaurant overall.
Today, Bricks & Barrels is lauded as a fine-dining establishment that turns dinner into an art form. It serves steaks, like New York strip, that are tender, flavorful, and elevated by an outstanding bourbon selection and attentive (but not overbearing) staff. Steak connoisseurs say that the filet here is on point, and so is the lobster ravioli and lobster bisque. If you're passing through on that exhausted, run-down side of traveling, this is the place that will treat you right. At the same time, it's a spot some save for ultra-special occasions like anniversaries and graduations. The fried green tomatoes are pretty tasty, too.
(681) 265-9222
1214 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301
21 at the Frederick in Huntington
Believers say that there are a number of restaurants — from around the world — that are haunted, and that 21 at the Frederick is one of them. I won't say one way or the other, but I will say that it's located in the old-school (and ultra-elegant) Frederick Hotel. There have been reports of screams and rattling keys, and one of the hotel's residents said he found himself involved in regular arguments with the building's resident ghosts.
As far as the restaurant goes, the good news is that customer experiences are much more pleasant. It opened in 2005 with the goal of creating a comfortable yet upscale dining space. It maintains a wonderfully vintage vibe; think lots of reds, brick, and leather seating, and the kind of decor that leaves an impression — alongside outstanding service. Some customers have even celebrated decades of birthdays there.
Steaks are over-the-top flavorful with unmatched sears, and some say that the wet-aged steak options are the way to go. It might be pricey, but the quality makes it worth every penny, especially if you take advantage of the wine list and recommendations for a perfect pairing. Service is on the slow side, but it's also the kind of place where you'll want to linger.
(304) 528-0222
940 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Laury's Restaurant in Charleston
There's no denying that Laury's is a classic. It's been around since 1979 and has long been recognized for its menu, which combines American and French cuisines. That's not to say you should walk in expecting an experience that feels outdated or old, as Laury's chef Ramin Mirzakhani earned a 2023 James Beard nomination for Best Chef in the Southeast. When the news broke, Mirzakhani was quick to thank coworkers and the community.
You'll find that community celebrating every aspect of the restaurant, starting with its riverside location and extending to details like an always-full water glass. The vibe is classic and sophisticated, and it's the kind of place where you'll find escargot and a great wine selection.
Recent honors are coupled with old-school delights, and this place is serving up some vintage dishes in a way that ensures customers today still love them. Beef Oscar and steak Diane come highly recommended from staff as well as customers. The latter is served with an outstanding mushroom sauce and generous medallions. It brings back fond memories for those who note this dish is hard to find these days, and other classics — like bananas Foster and a Caesar salad served tableside — complete the experience.
(304) 343-0055
350 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314
Methodology
In order to pick the very best steakhouses in West Virginia, I first ruled out any and all chains — no matter how highly recommended they were. Why? Because I wanted to bring you dining options that are unique to the state.
Then, I started with a little personal experience with the state's dining and food scene. I found the steakhouses that come widely recommended both as longtime family favorites and as suggestions for visitors and travelers passing through. I looked for longevity, and a dedication to providing not only great steaks but also sides, cocktails, and other menu options. Spots needed to be celebrated for service, atmosphere, and outdoor seating options — along with outstanding views — were a bonus.