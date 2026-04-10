West Virginia's 7 Best Steakhouses

Visit West Virginia once, and it's almost a guarantee that you'll fall in love with the beautiful mountain landscape and the small-town vibe that even the biggest cities have. While you might not expect a foodie scene like you'll get in a place like New York, West Virginia has treasures to discover ... in spite of the fact that this Appalachian state is known as the fast food capital of the U.S.

Take, for instance, the city of Beckley. Head there, and you'll find a tavern occupying a building that was a hangout spot during the Civil War and was frequented by two presidents. You'll also need to try the unique West Virginia-style hot dogs (with yellow slaw and chili), and there are some seriously outstanding steakhouses in the state, too. And they're all over, too — you don't have to head to the capital of Charleston to find a great steak!

I, a West Virginia University alum (Go Mountaineers!), assembled this list of must-visit steakhouses with some help from a former roommate and beloved friend who is a West Virginia native. In addition, there are also some decades-old mainstays I'd like to spotlight, locations that have gotten national attention, and other best-kept local secrets. I did stay away from chain steakhouses, because although you'll hear them recommended, I wanted to give you something uniquely West Virginia. Heading to this mountain paradise? Here's where to go.