The Fast Food Capital Of The US Is One Appalachian State

When you think of fast food hotspots in the United States, you may automatically think of coastal states and big cities like New York City and Los Angeles where many iconic fast food brands can be found. You may even think of the South, where brands like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Kentucky Fried Chicken got their start.

But, according to a survey from price monitoring website Pricelisto — which measured the number of fast-food restaurants per 100,000 residents — West Virginia takes the crown as the fast-food capital of the U.S. Among the results, which included research of KFC, McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, and 18 other franchises, West Virginia was found to have 49.04 fast food restaurants for every 100,000 residents.

As the leader of the survey, West Virginia was found to have nearly 900 (868) fast food restaurants among the brands researched, including 164 Subway stores, 104 McDonald's locations, and 72 Wendy's restaurants.