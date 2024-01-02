True Treats Candy Store In West Virginia Is Like A Walk Through Confectionery History

From light-hearted childhood memories of Halloween to the sweet echoes of fleeting romance in the form of heart-shaped chocolate boxes, candy has long represented far more than a tasty confection. For Susan Benjamin of True Treats Historical Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, it's a tangible chord to history. "Today, we love [candy], we fear it, and with it, we connect to our past," Benjamin explains to Tasting Table.

Founded in 2010, True Treats is the only historical candy store in the United States that provides customers with a research-based educational confectionery experience. "Our web and brick-and-mortar stores are in chronological order, from prehistory to around the 1970s," says Benjamin. "The story of each selection is on the label, and most of the images are also from the period of the product." People travel far and wide to check out the shop — which is as much a history museum as it is a candy store. It was even featured as an answer to a question on "Jeopardy."

So, what will you find in Benjamin's store? Begin your journey in ancient times, witnessing everything from mastic resin — the first-ever chewing gum — to snacks eaten by Biblical figures and Native American barks. Fast-forwarding to the 17th and 18th centuries, treats like candied peels and petals make an appearance. The Industrial Revolution introduces mass-produced goodies before the 20th century concludes with the chocolate bar takeover. But these examples are just a drop in the bucket — Benjamin's shop has over 600 products.