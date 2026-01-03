10 Of The Most Foodie-Friendly Small Towns In The US

It's only natural to find good, even great, restaurants in a large city. With a bigger pool of talent to choose from, it's logical that there would be better restaurants from more competition spurring improvements. This makes it all the more surprising that eateries in small towns can hold their own compared to big city, Michelin-starred restaurants, or at least come close to it. Even more surprising is when small towns boast not one, but several very good restaurants, effectively putting themselves on the map as foodie destinations.

At the same time, such small towns might be hard to find for non-locals. For whatever reason — perhaps they have an interesting history, a bustling farming culture, or an up-and-coming art scene — these under-the-radar towns have become home to a handful of good restaurants. But these small communities are scattered across the country, and to the untrained eye, they might not be known for their food. So, we put together this list of the most foodie-friendly small towns in the U.S., all with fewer than 30,000 inhabitants, from sea to shining sea.