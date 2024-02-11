19 Best Restaurants In New York's Scenic Hudson Valley

New York's Hudson Valley has long been a bucket-list travel destination for outdoor enthusiasts and the perfect weekend getaway for those seeking a scenic escape from the tumultuousness of the city. The region is rife with historical landmarks, picturesque mountains and riverways, and some of the best autumnal views in the country. But beyond its stunning landscapes, the Hudson Valley has earned a reputation as a culinary hotspot. Here, you'll find restaurants that make a name for themselves by utilizing the region's famous abundance of fresh meat and produce.

You'll find establishments revered for their historical ties and longstanding reputations. Most importantly, you'll find restaurants in this region that act as a gateway between local communities and tourists — a place for everyone to come together and appreciate an outstanding meal accompanied by breathtaking scenery.

As a lifelong Hudson Valley restaurant fanatic (and resident), I'm always checking out spots from Northern Manhattan to the capital city, on the hunt for the tastiest meals in the region. In this list, I'll share 20 of my top restaurant picks, using my personal experience, local expertise, and customer reviews to help guide you on your next upstate epicurean excursion.