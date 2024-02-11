19 Best Restaurants In New York's Scenic Hudson Valley
New York's Hudson Valley has long been a bucket-list travel destination for outdoor enthusiasts and the perfect weekend getaway for those seeking a scenic escape from the tumultuousness of the city. The region is rife with historical landmarks, picturesque mountains and riverways, and some of the best autumnal views in the country. But beyond its stunning landscapes, the Hudson Valley has earned a reputation as a culinary hotspot. Here, you'll find restaurants that make a name for themselves by utilizing the region's famous abundance of fresh meat and produce.
You'll find establishments revered for their historical ties and longstanding reputations. Most importantly, you'll find restaurants in this region that act as a gateway between local communities and tourists — a place for everyone to come together and appreciate an outstanding meal accompanied by breathtaking scenery.
As a lifelong Hudson Valley restaurant fanatic (and resident), I'm always checking out spots from Northern Manhattan to the capital city, on the hunt for the tastiest meals in the region. In this list, I'll share 20 of my top restaurant picks, using my personal experience, local expertise, and customer reviews to help guide you on your next upstate epicurean excursion.
The Grange in Warwick
Situated along the New York-New Jersey border, you'll find The Grange. The Grange has made a name for itself in the region by acting as a true farm-to-table establishment. Its rustic and romantic farmhouse setting is a perfect reflection of its menu and the town that it calls home.
Fresh cheeses, wild-caught seafood, and grass-fed beef make every meal from The Grange a genuine example of the abundance of delicious meat and produce from the Hudson Valley. The restaurant's limited menu is constantly changing throughout the year to give regular patrons something new to explore on each visit. Start with The Grange's famous oysters on the half-shell — served with a mignonette sauce that will put all others to shame. On a chilly night, opt for one of its gourmet soups, like the creamy spinach soup with cod fritters and herb crème fraîche. For your first Grange experience, we recommend putting your trust in the experts and choosing the restaurant's prix fixe dinner. The Grange is open Friday through Monday for dinner reservations.
(845) 986-1170
1 Ryerson Rd, Warwick, NY 10990
Kitty's in Hudson
Kitty's spectacular waterfront location, steps from Hudson's train station, is the ideal spot to begin your tour of quintessential Hudson Valley restaurants. Kitty's acts as a cafe and market, selling goods from across the region — including local sauces and produce — while serving artisanal breakfast and lunch options.
Kittys' menu stands out from ordinary cafe fare. The perfect egg and cheese breakfast sandwich comes topped with sauerkraut and a delicious homemade sauce affectionately dubbed "breakfast aioli." Come dinnertime, the pan-fried skate wing — accompanied by red butter sauce, tardivo, and black trumpet mushrooms — is a fail-safe choice. Make a meal out of an assortment of small plates, including pork belly toast and roasted murasaki sweet potato with whipped tahini, chestnut puree, and saffron butter. Kitty's is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
(518) 267-6369
60 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine in Rhinebeck
Cinnamon is acclaimed as one of the most authentic (and delicious) Indian restaurants in the Hudson Valley. The dishes on Cinnamon's menu showcase the unique offerings of India, spanning nearly every Indian state. The restaurant boasts an extensive list of international wines and local craft beer selections, so you're guaranteed to find the perfect beverage to accompany a flavorful, spicy meal.
At Cinnamon, you'll find classic Indian dishes that are popular in the United States, like chicken tikka masala and samosas. We recommend choosing a more unconventional option, like the machili tandoor, made with sea bass and expertly spiced. Our favorite, the bhindi masala, features fresh okra as a canvas for a selection of spices, like mango powder, ginger, turmeric, and spicy chili.
(845) 876-7510
51 E Market St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Cafe Capriccio in Albany
Cafe Capriccio is famous among residents of the capital city for being the top spot for a romantic Italian meal. On a warm summer night, enjoy a meal in the restaurant's urban garden, complete with rustic seating and bistro lights to make you forget all about the bustling city outside its walls. Cafe Capriccio sponsors trips to Italy, where Albany's Italian food enthusiasts can visit organic farms, meet chefs, and hunt truffles in the picturesque culinary haven.
Book a table for two, and indulge in Cafe Capriccio's famous veal chops topped with shaved truffle-infused pecorino cheese. For a delicious vegetarian option, we recommend the eggplant stuffed with spinach, roasted red peppers, and a four-cheese blend. Cafe Capriccio is open for dinner every night.
(518) 465-0439
49 Grand St, Albany, NY 12207
Ship to Shore in Kingston
Ship to Shore, located in the hip and homey downtown area of Kingston, is an unpretentious American bistro boasting unique weekly specials, including a rotating cocktail and beer menu. Take a seat at its vast bar and sample beer and wine offerings from around the Hudson Valley while your appetite prepares for something memorable. The restaurant caters to large parties while acting as a cozy spot for a meal with someone special.
Start with Ship to Shore's seared Hudson Valley foie gras, a local delicacy prepared with unmatched skill. For a main course, continue with the duck theme and opt for the duck cassoulet — cast iron-seared duck breast served with an assortment of crisp, flavorful veggies. Ship to Shore is open every day for lunch and dinner.
(845) 334-8887
15 W Strand St, Kingston, NY 12401
Phoenicia Diner in Pheonicia
Known to locals as the best diner in the area, Phoenicia Diner's interior looks like any old-fashioned diner, but its menu is far from ordinary. The restaurant's farm-to-table model embodies a charming characteristic of many Hudson Valley restaurants while maintaining itself as a stand-out among similar establishments in the region.
Phoenicia Diner offers unconventional spins on classic diner offerings, including vegan breakfast options and sandwiches featuring chorizo or line-caught tuna. Scoop up a Reuben like you would at any diner, although another diner probably won't offer the sandwich with house-cured corned beef. For veggie enthusiasts, there's a vegetarian Reuben made with fresh and fragrant roasted beets in lieu of meat. Phoenicia Diner is open Thursday through Tuesday for breakfast and lunch.
phoeniciadiner.com
(845) 688-9957
5681 NY-28, Phoenicia, NY 12464
Cold Spring Depot in Cold Spring
Situated along the Hudson River in its majestic namesake town, Cold Spring Depot is a go-to spot for a casual bite in a tranquil setting, complete with bookshelves and fireplaces. The restaurant sits along the Metro-North railroad, so as the train whizzes by, you'll feel like you've been whisked away to another century.
Cold Spring Depot's straightforward but diverse menu offers a little something for everyone, with no frills and gimmicks — just delicious food supplied with warm and friendly service. The restaurant boasts a burger that many dub one of the best in the Hudson Valley. Get yours in the restaurant's signature double-double style — accompanied by a crisp and delicious local IPA — for a hearty post-hike meal.
(845) 265-5000
1 Depot Square, Cold Spring, NY 10516
An Artistic Taste in Harriman
An Artistic Taste's unassuming strip mall location says nothing about its impressively electric menu, infusing dishes that we know and love with an Asian and Caribbean flare. The restaurant prides itself on not specializing in any one cuisine or specialized dish. Instead, An Artistic Taste relies on local ingredients to produce unique items to surprise guests and bring a creative touch to Harriman's food scene.
You can't visit An Artistic Taste without indulging in its famous Brussels sprouts appetizer. Perfectly roasted and topped with mint yogurt, sherry grapes, candied walnuts, and fig jam, this dish squashes the negative stigma surrounding the little green morsels. For dinner, we recommend the jerk chicken — tender and juicy and perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of heat. Grab a side of plantains to join your chicken, which comes loaded with queso and truffle aioli.
(845) 238-2317
88 NY-17M, Harriman, NY 10926
Magoya in Chester
No restaurant list would be complete without a prominent sushi spot, and Magoya is just that for residents across the Hudson Valley. Adorned with soft lighting and snug booths, a trip to Magoya feels both cozy and classy. Allow its friendly staff to guide you on a fishy journey through an expansive menu of custom rolls — but first, sashimi before sushi. Mogya offers an array of high-quality, a la carte delicacies, from toro to salmon roe to octopus.
Magoya is the king of the dragon roll. The restaurant offers a wide selection of eel-centric sushi, the best of those being the white dragon roll, which features cucumber, tobiko, and spicy white tuna to join the eel. It's as delicious as it is visually stunning. Magoya is open Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner.
(845) 469-7874
41 Brookside Ave, Chester, NY 10918
Blu Pointe in Newburgh
Blu Pointe is situated in Newburgh's famous waterfront district and stands out in an area crowded with exceptional restaurants. Its massive outdoor space is complete with an expansive bar and some of the best waterfront views in the entire Hudson Valley. Blue Pointe is the perfect spot to enjoy a romantic meal on a temperate night or host a large gathering where everyone can sample regional gourmet meat and seafood selections.
Cozy up in Blu Pointe's stylish and modern space and start with selections from its raw bar, including its famous whole Maine lobster cocktail. Fish fans can delight in the blackened swordfish or seared scallops for dinner. For a memorable, sharable experience, the restaurant features a 55-ounce tomahawk for two.
(845) 568-0100
120 Front St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Umana Yana in Albany
Umana Yana is more than just a restaurant — it's a place for Albany residents to meet and bask in the cuisine and art of the diverse cultures that make the city so special. The restaurant's interior reflects its vibrant menu, with colorful art and a relaxed vibe that mirrors its delicious comfort food.
Umana Yana's menu showcases dishes inspired by authentic Afro-Caribbean and Asian-Caribbean cuisine. Try the restaurant's signature West African jollof rice, bursting with tangy tomato flavor and eclectic seasonings. The restaurant provides vegetarian options as well as meat-based dishes, all loaded with vibrant spices that offer a little something different to shake up your restaurant routine.
(518) 915-1699
240 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12210
Melzingah Taphouse in Beacon
Melzingah Taphouse has curated a reputation as one of the most iconic gastropubs in the Hudson Valley. Located in historic Beacon, this elegant burger joint is a place for tourists and locals to gather and enjoy a colossal burger and an artisanal cocktail crafted by expert mixologists. The restaurant's menu takes inspiration from Mediterranean and North African cuisine, imparting creativity to classic American pub fare.
Try the Beacon burger topped with Melzingah Taphouse's famous whipped feta. The restaurant also serves the best shakshuka in town; don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy a dish that usually isn't roped in with typical bar food. Beer enthusiasts can tap into the restaurant's impressive beverage selection to find the perfect drink to complement their meal. Melzingah Taphouse is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(845) 765-2844
554 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508
Opa Greek Grill in Warwick
Tucked away in the village of Warwick — a top tourist destination famous for apple picking, bars and restaurants, and spectacular scenes of colorful autumn leaves — you'll find Opa Greek Grill. Don't let the unassuming storefront fool you, though; this place slings fast-casual Mediterranean fare that'll whisk you away to the land of the Parthenon quicker than you can shout, "Aphrodite!"
Opa's menu features legendary dishes prepared with authentic Greek expertise. The restaurant's signature spanakopita, moussaka, and meaty, creamy pastitsio keep patrons coming back for more, whether they dine in or opt for take-out. Opa offers daily specials like haddock served Santorina-style and flank steak. Finish off your meal with one of the restaurant's many homemade Greek desserts, including galatoboreko and honey-drenched baklava, served with the friendly, familiar charm that Warwick is known for.
(845) 986-8808
10 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY 10990
Mama's Boy Burgers in Tannersville
Mama's Boy Burgers isn't your average burger joint. The restaurant gained notoriety in the region by doing what makes so many Hudson Valley restaurants so great — using local meat, dairy, and produce to craft exceptional meals that help the local economy grow. Mama's Boy burgers are made using signature beef that's grass-fed and free of hormones, sourced from a farm that's just down the road in Tannersville.
Not only are these burgers juicy, hearty, and absolutely delicious, but you can feel good about your indulgence knowing that you're supporting multiple small businesses by eating at Mama's Boy. You might as well treat yourself to an ice cream cone afterward. Made using local dairy, you'll get the full spectrum of regional flavors in your meal.
(518) 589-6667
6067 Main St, Tannersville, NY 12485
Lolita's Pizza in Poughkeepsie
You can't talk about food in New York without bringing up pizza. Although New York City is the top pizza destination in the state, the Hudson Valley is no stranger to artisanal pies that can rival the city's any day. Lolita's isn't a run-of-the-mill pizza parlor: The restaurant, having only been serving pizza since 2018, has already cemented itself as the top spot for gourmet pizza in the Hudson Valley.
Lolita's crafts pizzas Neapolitan-style, including a classic margarita pie and a more unconventional pie featuring sweet and spicy flavors like ricotta, rosemary, Calabrian chili, and lemon honey. The restaurant also serves unique cocktails, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted desserts.
(845) 452-8100
129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Gunk Haus in Highland
Gunk Haus is a German gastropub that comes complete with iconic Hudson Valley views from its outdoor patio and a spacious, comfortable dining room inside to make patrons feel like they've been transported to a cozy German home. Unlike a conventional gastropub, Gunk Haus also operates as a bakery, serving irresistible gourmet breads and pastries.
Start your meal with the smoked whitefish salad on freshly made pretzel crostini or the platter of artisanal liverwurst for just a peek at what the restaurant has to offer. For dinner, we recommend the bratwurst platter served with German-style, warm potato salad for a quintessential example of what makes German food delicious. For vegetarians, the sweet potato strudel is nutritious, hearty, and full of colorful flavors.
(845) 883-0866
387 South St, Highland, NY 12528
Alan's Falafel in Chester
Discover the epitome of top-notch Israeli cuisine right at Alan's Falafel. Despite its small interior space, the restaurant is decorated with charming Israeli art and vibrant colors to welcome guests. As a fast-casual establishment, Alan's invites you to either unwind and dine in or opt for a takeout option — rest assured, your meal will be prepared to perfection every time.
The warm, sweet, and savory spices that Israeli cuisine is famous for are showcased in every delicious menu item at Alan's. Try the famous falafel on a platter, served with creamy hummus, tahini salad, baba ghanough, and a warm pita. For meat lovers, the turkey shawarma is made authentically and is delicious with a side of rice and a bright, fresh tabouleh salad, all complemented by friendly service. Grab a nutritious juice to go, made fresh in-house, to kick start your day the right way.
(845) 469-1714
115 Main St, Chester, NY 10918
The New York Restaurant in Catskill
Immerse yourself in the rich historical connections of the Hudson Valley at The New York Restaurant. This Polish-American establishment, originally founded in 1913 and reopened in 2015, combines sophistication with a down-to-earth atmosphere, giving both tourists and locals a captivating glimpse into the fascinating history of New York. The restaurant's interior is reminiscent of a diner-turned-speakeasy, with rustic brick walls and wooden furniture that feels both old-timey and homey.
At The New York Restaurant, you'll find classics like beef tartar, potato perogies, and bacon cheeseburgers crafted with an authentic Polish touch. It would be a crime to skip dessert here — with choices like lemon pound cake, peanut butter mousse, and flourless chocolate cake, you really can't go wrong.
nyrestaurantcatskill.com
(518) 943-5500
353 Main St, Catskill, NY 12414
Garvan's in New Paltz
Garvan's, located in the trendy college town of New Paltz, serves dignified Irish comfort food in a cozy yet classy setting. If you're new to the Hudson Valley, Garvan's is an ideal spot to experience breathtaking views of the Shawangunk mountains and mentally prepare for an outdoor adventure while enjoying a meal.
To eat like a local, try the restaurant's revered pork chop dish, which comes in different styles depending on the season. Whether it's baked with banana peppers, breaded and topped with tomato basil sauce, or panko-crusted and covered with parmesan and arugula, this dish is sure to make Garvan's your next favorite stop in New Paltz.
(845) 255-7888
215 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY 12561
Methodology
Combining my deep-rooted love for the Hudson Valley with my unwavering passion for food was an absolute delight while curating this list. Having spent the majority of my life in this region, I have an intimate understanding of its rich food and cultural landscape. I couldn't fathom a better way to spend my weekends than touring the HV and scouring an eclectic assortment of establishments, looking for my new favorite meal.
In crafting this compilation, I handpicked the finest restaurants in the Hudson Valley — many of which I frequent regularly or have previously experienced. To bridge the gaps between my tried and true favorites, I relied on online customer reviews, sought insights from the local community, and factored in popularity and reputation to present a selection of the best amid the abundance of exceptional dining options.