The City With The Most Michelin Star Restaurants In The World

Michelin-starred restaurants come with instant name recognition. The prestigious Michelin star indicates the quality rating of a restaurant, and has become a universal signifier for a restaurant's acclaim. Hungry diners looking to splurge on a Michelin-worthy meal can find unique Michelin-starred restaurants across the world and the United States, from Miami to Washington, D.C. One global city in particular, however, boasts the world's highest concentration of Michelin-acclaimed restaurants. That city is Tokyo, Japan — within which you'll find nearly 200 Michelin-starred eateries.

The exact, current number of Tokyo's Michelin-starred restaurants is unclear, as more and more restaurants continue to be swapped on and off the list. As of October 2023, however, Tokyo had some 203 Michelin-starred restaurants in its lineup, though Statista notes the number sits at 194 as of February 2024. Meanwhile, the city's Michelin Guide features 507 restaurants. These restaurants range from those awarded with no stars (but still recognized) to those with one star, two stars, or three stars — the absolute highest number a restaurant can achieve. Then, there are those Japanese restaurants given the Michelin Green Star rating: a metric that honors a restaurant's sustainability efforts.

Yet beyond Tokyo, another global city boasts a large assortment of Michelin-starred eateries — and trails behind Japan's capital in number. That second-place city represents another culinary haven, best known for its bread, pastries, wine, and cheese.